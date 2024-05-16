Who owns Nuclear Blast? Marilyn Manson reportedly signs new deal with record label, hints at releasing new music

Rock icon Marilyn Manson teases new music after reportedly signing a new record deal with independent metal label Nuclear Blast. The musician took to Instagram to post a one-minute snippet of a new music video on May 15, with him whispering, “Keep sleeping, I’ll make you dream of me,” in the background.

According to Rolling Stone, Marilyn Manson signed a deal with Nuclear Blast, though it remains unclear whether it is for a new song or a new album. This release marks Manson's return to music since facing s*xual assault allegations in 2021.

Nuclear Blast, a German-origin independent label, was founded in 1987 by Markus Staiger. Believe Digital, a global digital music company, acquired a majority stake in the independent label in 2018.

According to Music Business World, Believe Digital acquired a majority stake in Nuclear Blast Records for an undisclosed eight-figure sum in October 2018.

Nuclear Blast stands as one of the most prominent labels in rock music, housing bands like Slayer, Sabaton, Blind Guardian, Tobias Sammet’s Avantasia, Accept, In Flames, Lamb of God, and Dimmu Borgir.

The company was founded in Donzdorf, Germany, by Markus Staiger in 1987. The record label now operates with satellite offices in Los Angeles, London, Hamburg, and Paris, representing over 150 bands.

Both record companies described the acquisition as a "strategic alliance" that could "further strengthen the services rendered to artists and develop new artists." Thorsten Freese, Managing Director of Believe Digital Germany, said:

"Nuclear Blast has the most prestigious roster of hard rock and metal artists in the world. These artists are served by a team of passionate and dedicated staff. Because we share this passion and dedication, we are very excited to establish this alliance with Nuclear Blast and service the careers of their artists and develop new and exciting talents with their team."

Markus Staiger, CEO and co-founder of the metal record label, remained a shareholder after the acquisition. He called the alliance a response to the changes in the music industry, branding Believe the "ideal partner" for his record label to help usher in new artists in the future.

Marilyn Manson accused of s*xual abuse by ex-fiancée

Rolling Stone confirmed Marilyn Manson's deal with the metal label after the singer posted a video snippet teasing new music. This marks his first venture into music since facing s*xual abuse allegations.

According to Billboard, Manson's ex-fiancée, Evan Rachel Wood, accused the musician of s*xual abuse in 2021. The actress began dating Manson in 2007 at the age of 18, while he was 36. The couple were engaged in 2010 but split up in 2011.

In the 2022 HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, Wood alleged that Manson began "lovebombing" her after they first met, calling her his soulmate. Additionally, she accused him of subjecting her to ritualistic torturing, including tying her up and hitting her “over and over” with a Nazi whip from the Holocaust, among other abuse allegations.

Following Wood's accusations, 12 women came forward to accuse the musician of abuse, including Game of Thrones actress and former girlfriend Esme Bianco and ex-girlfriend Ashley Morgan Smithline. However, Manson continually denied all allegations.

In other news, Manson is gearing up to return to the stage in August and September. The musician will open for Five Finger Death Punch on their North American tour.