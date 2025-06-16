Who is Queenzflip? Rapper gets mistaken for DJ Akademiks by a woman, gets called "mean"

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, DJ Akademiks shared a clip of rapper Queenzflip on X via the official account @AkademiksTV. In the clip that has since gotten massive traction on social media, the rapper could be seen being mistaken for Akademiks by a woman. The video was originally uploaded by the rapper on his YouTube channel on June 15 and has gained more than 62K views as of now.

The woman, who seemed quite furious, accused Akademiks of being "mean" about her favorite celebrities. The woman was heard addressing Queenzflip and saying:

"I'm a married woman. I'm respectable. But you're mean... You talk about my favorite people."

At this point, the rapper asked the woman which "favorite people" she was talking about. To this, she responded by saying, "the celebrities." At that point, Queenzflip confronted her, pointing out that she might be confusing him with a different person. This was when the woman went about asking him if he was DJ Akademiks.

During the interaction, the rapper even corrected her telling her that he was not Akademiks and that she got a "wrong guy." The video suggested that the woman, however, did not seem to believe the rapper and insisted that he was in fact Akademiks. When the rapper told the woman that he was Queenzflip, she refused to believe it as well.

The woman further asked the rapper if she could take a photo with him, thinking that he was Akademiks. As for Queenzflip, he is a rapper born in 1987 in New York City. According to famousbirthdays.com, apart from being a rapper, he is also an entrepreneur. In 2015, the rapper was featured in XXL Magazine.

On YouTube, the rapper has about 1.28 million subscribers. Meanwhile, he currently has more than 950K followers on Instagram. Queenzflip is also one of the co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast.

DJ Akademiks recently opened up about accusations of him being paid by Drake for his opinions during the 2024 feud

In separate news about DJ Akademiks, in one of his latest livestreams, he opened up about being questioned about his integrity. According to an article by Billboard, dated June 11, 2025, Akademiks revealed that he had a conversation with pgLang co-founder Dave Free.

According to Akademiks, this conversation with Free happened when he was attending Kendrick Lamar's show. Akademiks went about claiming that:

"Dave Free had a moment — he asked me — he said, ‘Ak, what are you getting from this?’ He says, ‘Is he paying you?' And that was the most insulting thing."

Akademiks then claimed that he told Free that he had been in this field for a long time now and was popular even before the beef happened between Lamar and Drake. DJ Akademiks further emphasized that he felt Dave Free's words were the most "insulting" ones that he had ever heard.

Akademiks added in the livestream that he had never earned from those whom he had defended the most.

"You can't buy my opinion. I've always said, 'The moment you could buy my opinion, I don't matter," said DJ Akademiks."

As for the video of Queenzflip, many netizens found it hilarious how the woman confused the rapper with DJ Akademiks.

