Who did Billy Ray Cyrus include in his Father’s Day post? Singer shares throwback with emotional message amid family tension 

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus shared an emotional post this Father's Day as speculation around family drama continues. On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the musician posted several throwback photos with his family over the years on Instagram.

It featured his and daughter Noah Cyrus's 2022 track, Stand Still, playing in the background alongside a video slideshow. Quoting part of the lyrics of the song, he captioned:

"'My Grandfather told my Father'… and luckily he taught me ….when your lost …. 'Stand Still'. Happy Father’s Day to everyone ! Mothers… sisters ….brothers ….friends included!

Billy shares Miley (32), Noah (25), and Braison (30) with his ex-wife Tish. While they were together, he adopted Tish's children, Brandi (38) and Trace (36). Cyrus is also a father to Christopher (33), who was born to ex-girlfriend Kristin Luckey. The Instagram post featured Miley, Noah, and Braison, along with a picture of the country singer's father.

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years"—Miley Cyrus about mending her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus' decision to exclude Trace from the post is unsurprising, given that Trace called him the "lamest person to walk the planet Earth" in a recent Instagram post. The post featured a photo of the Achy Breaky Heart artist, accompanied by a message labeling Cyrus as a "delusional, evil person."

Trace alleged that Billy was "so hungry for fame" that he skipped his (Trace's) grandmother's (Tish's mother) funeral to attend a fashion show in Italy.

"The best thing to come from your downfall is it made me go into beast mode. I refuse to be a washed up, delusional, evil person when I'm old like you, he wrote.

Earlier this year, Trace criticized Billy Ray Cyrus for performing during President Donald Trump's inauguration, saying he could "barely recognize" his father. He expressed concerns about his father's health and stability.

Speculation about the family began after Tish and Billy's divorce in April 2022. Following their separation, Billy Ray Cyrus moved on with Australian singer Firerose, while Tish began dating Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell. What further fueled the rumors was Noah and Braison missing Tish and Purcell's wedding. Miley was also absent from Billy and Firerose's wedding (they divorced in eight months).

However, the family seems to have reconciled. Tish has shared social media posts featuring her daughters. Meanwhile, Billy Ray Cyrus also recently dedicated a Mother's Day post to Tish. In May 2025, the country singer posted a birthday wish for Braison. It showed Billy not only celebrating the day with his son but also with Miley.

Notably, Miley left out her father from her Grammy acceptance speech last year and even said she "inherited (her) narcissism" from him during a June 2023 interview on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

A day after Billy Ray Cyrus's post, Tish seemingly unfollowed Miley on Instagram. At the time, the Used To Be Young songstress shared an IG story explaining that she and her mother were "too tight for anything to ever come between" them, adding that Tish didn't know how to "work her phone" and "somehow unfollowed" her. In the story, she also addressed her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus, writing:

"My dad and I have had our challenges over the years. Now, in my thirties, family is my priority above all else. I’m at peace knowing bridges have been built and time has done a lot of healing."

She elaborated on their relationship during her June 2025 interview with The New York Times. Miley explained that as she has gotten older, she has started to see her parents as "individuals."

She explained that when Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus separated, she "took on" some of her mother's hurt. The Hannah Montana star reasoned that it stemmed from Tish not being part of the music industry. Miley added:

"But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing."

She also expressed happiness about her father's recent relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. The pair began dating publicly in April. In a June 10 sit-down on Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Miley acknowledged that her family had a "dark decade" with half of them "not speaking" to each other. She added that they have been "putting those lines of communication back together" this year.

Neither Trace nor Brandi has publicly reacted to Billy Ray Cyrus' Father's Day post.

