Who is Ralo? Real name, arrest, and all we know as Young Thug claims rapper was supposed to testify against him

Rapper Young Thug's recent claim about fellow Atlanta artist Ralo has sparked discussion in the hip-hop world. The story alleges that Ralo was going to testify as a witness for Thug in a RICO case.

Ralo, whose real name is Terrell Davis, is an Atlanta rapper born on February 12, 1995, who gained attention around the mid-2010s. In 2015, he released his first mixtape called Famerican Gangster, which features tracks with a few established Atlanta icons like Gucci Mane and Young Thug. The project was an important stepping stone towards Davis getting his footing in the game. His records Can't Lie and My Brothers each garnered millions of views on YouTube, allowing him to build a dedicated following.

His rising music career was cut short by his legal problems. In April of 2018, Ralo was taken into custody at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport after authorities found close to 400 pounds of marijuana worth nearly $1,000,000 aboard his private aircraft.

The rapper initially pleaded not guilty to the drug conspiracy charges, causing his case to drag on for years. In a significant twist, Davis pleaded guilty in March of 2022 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, among other things. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, but was credited with time already served.

This is the basis for the Young Thug allegations. During an interview with Perspektives with Bank on September 6, 2025, Thug indicated Davis was willing to cooperate with prosecutors, specifically Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, against Young Thug and rapper YFN Lucci in their separate RICO cases for an early release.

Thug claimed,

"He was gonna take the stand on me and YFN Lucci. That’s a fact.... He was in jail the whole time we was beefin’. He ain’t even know nothing,...You just squealing. You just in that b*tch trying to get out of jail," arguing it was an act of desperation but not based on testimony.

Ralo denies Young Thug's snitching claims

Ralo, who was released from federal prison in November 2023 after serving almost six years, has strongly denied these allegations. In a recent social media exchange, he did not just deny the allegation that he agreed to testify, but he counter-claimed: "Well b*tch I lied to the Feds fr."

He also called Young Thug out to provide evidence, saying,

"I went FEDERAL you went Fulton County, I never met a Fani in my life. Show your proof like I’m showing mines"

This public war of words has become a divide between the two former collaborators. Young Thug stated that he held no ill will towards the Swimming with Dolphins rapper and even recalled supporting him while he was incarcerated. However, he described Davis' purported willingness to testify against him as a serious, ultimate betrayal.

On the other hand, Davis has flipped the script, accusing Young Thug of being the one that divided the Atlanta hip-hop community.

Neither Ralo nor YFN Lucci has formally responded to Thug's specific claims through official legal channels. The situation remains a developing story.

