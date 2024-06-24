Who is set to replace Willie Nelson at the Outlaw Music Festival 2024? Fans concerned as country singer cancels shows for health reasons

Willie Nelson will be replaced by Luke Nelson and the family band at the Outlaw Music Festival Tour this year for the first week. Willie Nelson could return the following week after his health recovers.

The cancellation has fans concerned, with many taking to social media to express their concern:

"Please... for future. Never, ever, ever start a sentence with "We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson..." I think thousands of us just had a collective scare. You take care of you, Willie! We hope you're feeling better very soon." stated one fan.

"I couldn't care less about the performances. I just hope he's ok," added another fan

"Hang in there and get well Willie. None of us are ready to roll you up yet. See you soon," one fan commented.

Other users on the platform sent messages of support to the veteran singer:

"Sending thoughts out to Mr Willie Nelson ~ Music is good for the soul," said a well wisher.

"Heaven ain't ready for you yet, give them more time to prepare and you get to feeling better," added another well wisher.

"Hugs and healing prayers," said one well wisher.

No information as to the nature of the illness faced by the 91-year-old singer has been revealed currently. Neither has there been any further clarification as to when the singer will be able to return to the event.

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival 2024 tour dates and lineup

Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival 2024 tour's remaining dates and venues are given below:

June 26, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 28 – Syracuse, New York at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

June 29, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

June 30, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 2, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 6, 2024 – Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 7, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

July 29, 2024 – Chula Vista, California at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 31, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

August 3, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 4, 2024 – Wheatland, California at Toyota Amphitheatre

August 7, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 9, 2024 – Spokane, Washington State at ONE Spokane Stadium

August 10, 2024 – George, Washington State at Gorge Amphitheatre

September 6, 2024 – Somerset, Wisconsin at Somerset Amphitheater

September 7, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 8, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 11, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

September 12, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

September 14, 2024 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 15, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston

September 17, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo

The lineup of the event consists of Willie Nelson (once he returns), Luke Nelson, the Nelson Family band, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Bob Dylan, Brittney Spear, Celisse, and John Mellencamp respectively.

Tickets for the festival tour are available in limited numbers, with an average price of $155, with actual price dependent on the venue and ticket choice made by the patron(s).