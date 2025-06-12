Who is Slow Rabbit? Know more about the renowned writer and producer sitting out BTS's upcoming comeback album production

South Korean producer Slow Rabbit, widely known among fans for producing some of BTS's hit tracks and many other K-pop artists' songs, has revealed he will sit out of the septet's upcoming comeback. Slow Rabbit, also known as Kwon Do-hyeong, is a longtime producer and lyricist at Big Hit Entertainment, now BIGHIT MUSIC of HYBE.

The producer has been a part of the entertainment agency for over a decade. He has contributed to the making of BTS’ RUN, Outro: Her, Answer: Love Myself, Butterfly, Euphoria, Magic Shop, among others. Besides BTS and artists under HYBE LABEL, Slow Rabbit has collaborated with several other artists like Nayeon of TWICE, aespa leader Karina, Suran, and more.

In an interview with Rolling Stone on June 11, 2025, Slow Rabbit opened up about how he navigated between TXT and BTS. He further revealed the emotional struggle he faced while overseeing the music of two K-pop groups.

He said:

“Becoming the main producer of Tomorrow X Together was a huge leap forward for me, and it helped me better understand the role and responsibilities that come with it. Juggling between BTS and Tomorrow X Together was very confusing and emotionally challenging at times. All of these hardships in the past have grounded me.”

The producer further highlighted the talents of the seven-member boy group, showing his faith in their upcoming music in his absence.

“I’m sure the members and the talented producers who will be a part of their next comeback will create an incredible album. I am also looking forward to BTS’ comeback, but as for me, I will be focusing on my role as the main producer for Tomorrow X Together,” he said.

Slow Rabbit's synergy with TOMORROW X TOGETHER members and latest work with other artists

According to Rolling Stone, Slow Rabbit, aka Kwon Do-hyeong, has been confirmed to be TXT's main producer. In a recent interview with the music magazine, he shared details about the musical talents of some members of the five-piece band. He revealed having profound conversations with member Taehyun due to the commonalities they share.

He remarked:

“I have the best conversations with [TXT member] Taehyun when it comes to music. He not only loves listening to various genres but also enjoys singing, so whenever there's a great track, he's the first one that I reach out to. We share a deep love for music, and this relationship helps both of us grow musically.”

Additionally, Yeonjun, who made his solo debut through GGUM in September 2024, is known for participating as a writer on the song. On the other hand, Beomgyu also released a solo track titled Panic in March 2025 and has shown his skills as a lyricist and composer. Slow Rabbit further opened up about the future plans for the two TXT members, saying:

“As for Yeonjun, "Hitman" Bang, myself, and the A&R team have been discussing the artistic direction of his future projects and how we can best support his musical journey. Beomgyu has a strong passion for composing, so we're exploring ways for him to showcase his talent.”

In other news, Slow Rabbit recently co-produced KATSEYE's Gnarly, which was released on April 30, 2025. Gnarly was notably the first song by the HYBE America global girl group to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at #92. Moreover, he worked on RED VELVET vocalist Seulgi's solo B-side track Better Dayz from the second EP, Accidentally On Purpose.

The producer joined forces with BE:LIFT LAB in the making of their rookie girl group ILLIT's debut song, Magnetic, which was dropped on March 24, 2025. The song received love from fans across the globe and debuted at #91 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in April 2024.

