Why did Adin Ross apologize to Foolio? Drama over Yungeen Ace's ‘Who I Smoke’ explored in the wake of the Jacksonville rapper’s death

Social media users were left shocked after the news about the popular rapper Foolio’s death started making rounds on the internet. As Julio Foolio was fatally shot in Tampa on June 23, 2024, many also started talking about Yungeen Ace’s Who I Smoke drama.

In the song, Ace allegedly dissed Foolio’s younger brother, Bibby, who passed away. However, the drama escalated after Streamer Adin Ross was seen vibing to the song with other streamers. This led to a major feud between Adin Ross and Foolio. The incident took place about 3 years back in April 2021.

However, as Adin realized his fault, he reconciled with Foolio over a video call shared publicly where he even apologized to the deceased rapper. As netizens remember the Adin Ross and Foolio drama, the video call footage where Ross apologizes to the rapper is now resurfacing on various platforms.

In the clips being shared, Adin Ross is heard saying:

“No, I get it bro. It’s my bad. I didn’t realise how big my Twitch community is. So I didn’t realise that’s going to happen. I’m really sorry.”

Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones was also heard saying how he knows that Adin meant “no harm” to him and his deceased brother by vibing on the song with two other Twitch streamers during a live stream. The whole drama also escalated as the song, Who I Smoke became an instant hit amongst the masses as soon as it was released in 2021.

Yungeen Ace's ‘Who I Smoke’ controversy with Foolio

Yungeen Ace received a lot of success after he dropped his track Who I Smoke in 2021. The song was a diss track allegedly targeting 3 Jacksonville rappers (Bibby, Teki, and Lil Nine), who were shot and killed, amongst which, one was Charles' younger brother. The song lyrics read:

"I was tweakin' like "F**k, man, that bitch ain't die.” When they diss on two times, we gon' spin a few times. Glock .23 for two, three, let off rounds 'til you die. Jump out, thought shit was sweet, 'til we found out the drop. Found out where that boy workin', then boy clocked 'em out.”

At the time, the song resulted in an alleged feud between Ace and Charles, however, as per Hip Hop DX, Yungeen denied any rap war being there between the two. Talking to the publication in 2021, he stated that things were fine between the two rappers and the whole scenario was just being blown by people. Yungeen said:

“They’re just doing that for clout. In my city, every rapper raps about that accident because it’s a form of clout. That person you talking about, I don’t even know him and have never seen him before in my life, bro. We’ve never seen each other before, so all that is irrelevant. It just be a clout thing like if he talks about me, he going to win.”

He continued:

“But if I talk about him, I’m not going to win. It’s not going to work like that. I’m not chasing clout or clearing up any rumor because I don’t respect lies.”

Furthermore, as Yungeen released his song, Who I Smoke, allegedly dissing Foolio’s brother, the Bibby’s Flow singer was also prompt enough to respond to the diss track with his song, When I See You. In it, he can be seen with a poster of Ace’s brother and two best friends who passed away in a violent incident in 2018.

While netizens continue to talk about the alleged rap wars, social media users are also paying their tributes to the deceased rapper, Julio, as he just passed away two days after celebrating his 26th birthday.