Why is Darius “Deezle” Harrison suing UMG? Lil Wayne’s producer accuses the company of unpaid royalties

Lil Wayne's producer, Darius "Deezle" Harrison, sued Universal Music Group (UMG) over alleged unpaid royalties. According to Baller Report's May 24, 2025, report, the producer claims the company reportedly owes him $3 million for his work on Lil Wayne's 2008 album, Tha Carter III.

Harrison worked on six songs on the multi-platinum album, including Lollipop. He claims that, as per his contract with Cash Money Records, he is entitled to 4% royalties for the six songs and 3% royalties for his work on Birdman's 2005 album, Fast Money.

According to the media outlet's report, Harrison filed a similar lawsuit against Lil Wayne, Cash Money Records, and Young Money in 2011.

The suit was settled, and UMG sent him royalty checks until 2012. Then, the company reportedly stopped paying him. UMG and Lil Wayne have not yet released a statement on Harrison's lawsuit.

Drake recently sued UMG with a defamation lawsuit

According to The Guardian's April 18, 2025, report, Drake sued Universal Music Group on January 15, 2025, accusing the label of allegedly launching a campaign to promote Kendrick Lamar's diss song on the rapper, Not Like Us.

For the unversed, both rappers are under the company.

At the time, the music label called Drake's claim "utterly without merit." They also responded that Drake was supposedly being misled by his legal team and taking "absurd" legal steps.

"Drake, unquestionably one of the world's most accomplished artists and with whom we've enjoyed a 16-year successful relationship, is being misled by his legal representatives into taking one absurd legal step after another," the label stated.

According to Variety's May 7, 2025, report, UMG filed a motion to dismiss the rapper's lawsuit in March 2025.

In April, Drake amended the suit and stated that the music label allegedly promoted Not Like Us during Lamar's Super Bowl performance and gave permission for the track to be played during the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On May 7, 2025, the music label filed a motion to dismiss the amended suit again, calling the allegations "astonishing."

A spokesperson of UMG told Variety that Drake started the feud with Lamar, and his legal team refused to acknowledge that Drake himself has made "provocative taunts" against other rappers.

"Nowhere in the hundred-plus page 'legal' blather written by Drake's lawyers do they bother to acknowledge that Drake himself has written and performed massively successful songs containing equally provocative taunts against other artists. Nor do they mention that it was Drake who started this particular exchange," the statement reads.

The spokesperson continued and stated that the rapper claims to be a victim of defamation; however, he has engaged in similar rap battles in the past.

"Apparently, Drake's lawyers believe that when Drake willingly participates in a performative rap-battle of music and poetry, he can be 'defamed' even though he engages in the exact same form of creative expression," the statement reads.

According to a People report dated April 10, 2025, Drake's lawsuit against UMG will go to a jury trial and might last three weeks in New York.

