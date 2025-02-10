"Why are you even there" — Internet reacts to Christian Eliah playing Family Matters during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime performance created a buzz on the internet. On February 9, 2025, Lamar headlined the halftime show at Caesars Superdome, New Orleans making it the first to be headlined by a solo rapper.

However, bringing a Drake-centric angle into the picture, rapper Christian Eliah tweeted an image of his phone showcasing that he was playing Drizzy's Family Matters during Lamar's halftime performance. Eliah added a fingers-crossed emoji along with emojis of the Canadian flag and an owl representing Drake's OVO label along with the image.

Family Matters is Drake's diss track accusing Kendrick Lamar of being abusive towards his fiancée Whitney Alford and alleging that her child with Lamar might not be his. Internet users took to X to comment on Christian Eliah's indirect dig toward Lamar wherein an X user tweeted:

"Why are you even there"

"You lost twice tonight," an X user commented.

"You were like, let me get some streams in," another X user mentioned.

"wanna b different so bad," an internet user stated.

"Why come in the first place?" another internet user said.

On the other hand, Drake's fans on the OVO Community on X supported Christian Eliah's dig at Lamar:

"Only shi that shoulda been bumpin during the halftime show," an X user tweeted.

"Hardest Super Bowl post I’ve seen," a netizen commented.

"Damn this is hardest pic ever...using it as my profile," another netizen mentioned.

Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us during Super Bowl halftime performance: Details explored

Kendrick Lamar put an end to the speculation and rumors concerning whether he would perform his popular diss track towards Drake during the Super Bowl LIX halftime event. After multiple intentional false starts, teasing fans that the song was going to begin, Lamar said:

"Hey ladies, I wanna play their favorite song. But you know they love to sue.”

Saying so, Lamar dived straight into rapping the lyrics. Kendrick Lamar's "love to sue" statement was a possible jibe toward Drake's ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, which is a shared record label between the rappers. Additionally, there were multiple speculations of Not Like Us being off the tracklist for the Super Bowl owing to the lawsuit.

The Grammy-winning rapper included lyrics addressing Drizzy like "tryna strike a chord, and it's probably A minor," and "Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young". Another highlight of Lamar's Not Like Us performance at the Super Bowl was the appearance of tennis ace Serena Williams who danced to the track.

Serena Williams and Drake share history and the rapper previously admitted to writing his 2016 track Like That for her.

In addition to the diss track, Lamar also performed two songs from his recent album GNX called Squabble Up and Wacced Out Murals. He was joined by SZA halfway through his performance and they performed Luther as well as their Black Panther collab All The Stars.

With the Super Bowl LIX halftime performance and 2025 Grammy wins, this year has started on a high note for Kendrick Lamar. The rapper took home 5 awards at the 2025 Grammys in the Record of the year, Song of the year, Best music video, Best rap song, and Best rap performance categories for Not Like Us.

