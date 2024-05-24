"Why are my eyes leaking??" — Celine Dion fans get emotional after watching their idol break down in tears in documentary trailer

Legendary singer Celine Dion is ready to shed light on her health battle and living with stiff person syndrome in her tell-all documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. The singer revealed she was diagnosed with the life-altering neurological disorder in December 2022.

On May 23, 2024, Amazon MGM released the first trailer for I Am: Celine Dion. In the trailer, a tearful Dion is filmed talking about her love for performing live and how her diagnosis meant she couldn't sing as well as she used to.

“It’s not hard to do a show, you know. It’s hard to cancel a show. I’m working hard everyday. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop,” she continued tearfully.

The singer's tearful proclamation left several fans feeling emotional as they eagerly awaited the documentary's release, with one fan tweeting:

"Gosh! Why are my eyes leaking?? I am going to be a complete wreck when this airs."

More fans chimed in about the onslaught of emotions that washed over them after watching the trailer, claiming to be in tears as they heard Dion talk about her condition.

"i know i'm gonna cry watching this," another added.

"Just the trailer alone, I’m already in tears! I know when it finally premieres, I’ll need me a bucket," tweeted another.

"Céline Dion made me cry and her documentary isn’t even out yet," wrote another.

Other loyal fans sent Celine Dion their well wishes and prayers and thanked her for brightening their lives with her music.

"I love you Celine, my prayers are out for you. The world loves you, your fans do. Thank you for helping shape my perspective and stance on music. #IAmCelineDion," one fan tweeted.

"Love you Celine so much. Bless you. Thank you for all you have done, and all you will continue to do for us with your music and everything you do. Long time supporter of you here," another added.

"Oh Celine, I just love you so much. I am so sorry you're going through this. It is so difficult to watch. Everyone loves you. You're beautiful voice will be loved and remembered and played for years to come.." a third wrote.

“My voice is the conductor of my life" — Celine Dion on her voice being affected by her neurological condition

Celine Dion, the voice behind the iconic song My Heart Will Go On from James Cameron's 1997 flick Titanic, will open up about her life after her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, stiff person syndrome is defined as:

"Stiff person syndrome is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that most commonly causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms that come and go and can worsen over time. However, some people experience other symptoms such as an unsteady gait, double vision or slurred speech."

According to Variety, the 56-year-old singer postponed several European tour dates in December 2022, following which she revealed her diagnosis. While the condition is reportedly affecting her vocal cords, Celine Dion refused to give up on singing. In the trailer for I Am: Celine Dion, she says:

“My voice is the conductor of my life. I need my instrument.”

The trailer shows archival clips of Dion performing on stage in her youth, interspersed with present-day footage of the singer managing her stiff-person syndrome. In an interview with Vogue France, the singer said she does “athletic, physical, and vocal therapy” five times a week and is living “from day to day.”

The Grammy-winning singer, who paused her career for a while to deal with her condition, is slowly re-entering the industry, making her first major public appearance following her diagnosis at the 2024 Grammys.

In a statement announcing the documentary, Celine Dion expressed her desire to spread awareness about her condition through the film.

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis,” she said.

I Am: Celine Dion will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on June 25, 2024.