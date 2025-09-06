Why did Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson split? Star sings about never getting an apology in new track 

Jessica Simpson has seemingly suggested that she may “never get an apology” for the end of her marriage to Eric Johnson, a sentiment that comes through in her new music, especially in the song titled Your Apology.

According to USA Today, Your Apology was released in September 2025, after Simpson announced in January 2025 that she and Johnson had separated after more than 10 years together. She cited marital strains, trust issues, and growing emotional distance.

The song, co-written with Maggie Koerner and Teresa LaBarbera, appears on her most recent EP, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2, and is an honest reflection on the end of her marriage.

Her lyrics seemed to express her belief that reconciliation with her ex is unlikely, highlighting this by saying that "love is a poor man’s game" and warning that a lover can "become what you hate the most" when consumed by bitterness.

Exploring themes of Jessica Simpson's Your Apology

Jessica Simpson's song Your Apology was released on Friday, September 5, 2025, as part of her EP Nashville Canyon, Pt. 2. This EP is a sequel to a two-part set, Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1, which was released on March 21, 2025, and was also recorded in Nashville, with collaborators Maggie Koerner and Teresa LaBarbera.

Your Apology is a personal song that looks at emotional pain and the process of finding closure, with lyrics like:

“I accept your apology / I will never get / Comfortably numb / Baptize what I cannot forget.”

These lines reflect Simpson's feelings about heartbreak and the challenge of moving on from past relationships. Jessica Simpson said that returning to music with Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 and Pt. 2 was a way to heal publicly after her separation from Eric Johnson.

In an interview with People, she compared the experience to "going straight into therapy" and said that music "truly saved her life" in this difficult phase. The decision to release the two EPs so closely is what Simpson described as being "a story in two halves", the first half being the acknowledgement of the unravelling of a relationship and the second half of its aftermath.

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s separation

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson announced their separation in January 2025 after a decade of marriage. Simpson affirmed the separation in an interview with People, saying:

"Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 4, 2020 - Source: Getty

The couple, married in July 2014, faced publicly scrutiny in late 2024, when Johnson was seen without his wedding ring. They were leading different lives, and later, Simpson revealed that they had been separated a long time before the separation became widely known.

In the aftermath, Simpson described the experience as “the deepest heartbreak” of her life. She admitted that both she and Johnson were at fault but chose to focus on love and compassion during the difficult time. She emphasized the importance of grace and strength for the sake of their family.

