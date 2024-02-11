Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson relationship timeline: What happened to NFL power couple before Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift?

Tony Romo has successfully transitioned to commentary after his NFL career. He will call his third Super Bowl this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

While Romo had an impressive NFL career, earning four Pro Bowl honors, he also made headlines for his high-profile relationship with singer Jessica Simpson.

Many fans have now likened Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's modern-day relationship to the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Simpson's.

Swift has attended several Chiefs games and will be in the stands when Kelce's Kansas City take on the 49ers at the Super Bowl on Sunday. With Romo calling the game on CBS, fans want to know how long the analyst's relationship with Simpson lasted.

A look at Jessica Simpson and Tony Romo's relationship timeline

Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo

Tony Romo and Jessica Simpson reportedly began dating in Nov. 2007 after being introduced to each other by a mutual friend. The then-Dallas Cowboys star had a crush on the singer before they met and even kissed her on their first date.

Simpson and Romo got serious pretty quickly and spent Thanksgiving together that year. She then started appearing at NFL games when the Cowboys were in action to support her boyfriend.

On April 21, 2008, the couple celebrated Romo's birthday together. Pictures of the two decorating each other's faces went viral. It appeared that the two were deeply in love.

In May, rumors of Romo and Simpson's breakup surfaced. It was believed that Simpson was "devastated" about ex-boyfriend and musician John Mayer seeing actress Jennifer Aniston at the time. The rumors quickly died down, and the couple kept their strong relationship for the rest of the year.

However, Romo and Simpson split in July, just a few weeks before her birthday. Initial reports claimed that the two parted ways to focus on their respective careers. Simpson later confirmed that Mayer was a big reason behind her breakup with the NFL star.

In her "Open Book" memoir, Simpson wrote that she was still communicating with Mayer while in a relationship with Romo, which irked the QB.