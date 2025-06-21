Why did Kacey Musgraves postpone her Nashville show? Country star informs fans about her recent injury

Country singer Kacey Musgraves has rescheduled her upcoming show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville due to a recent injury. The Grammy-winning musician took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 20, 2025, to inform her followers that the injury prevented her from flying to the scheduled Sing for Science's "The Magic of Mushrooms" event on Sunday.

In the post, Musgraves explained that she was currently in Mexico, where she had an "extremely hard fall" and subsequently a "broken rib." She added:

"There is no physical way I can get on a plane and fly back to Nashville."

The post included a picture of her X-ray showing the injury.

Kacey also informed her followers that the aforementioned event had been postponed to September 18.

Kacey Musgraves had previously expressed excitement for Magic of Mushrooms event

Kacey Musgraves elaborated on the incident, stating she had been "running to grab some towel" because of the rain. It ended in an "extremely hard fall" after slipping on "some very slick tile." She continued:

"Thankfully, I didn't smack my head, but I landed very very hard on my back left ribcage and I broke rib umber 6."

Musgraves noted that it was "no joke" and she was in a "lot of pain." As a result, she found that "doing anything" was "extremely difficult." Despite the injury, the singer assured her fans that she was "managing" and was "well taken care of."

The Biscuits hitmaker also expressed her disappointment at not being able to make it to her scheduled performance on Sunday, noting she had been "looking forward" to it for "months."

Per Musgraves' post, Sing for Science's The Magic of Mushrooms event had been rescheduled to September 18. Tickets from the cancelled show would be valid on the new date.

Musgraves previously expressed her excitement at performing at the event in February. At the time, she shared an Instagram post with a pun-filled caption, writing:

"Holy shiitake. My(celium) dreams are coming true! I love @paulstamets and I will be fully geeking. No chill whatsoever. Link in bio."

In 2021, the songstress spoke to The Guardian about how magic mushrooms (hallucinogenic mushrooms commonly known as shrooms) helped deal with her pain after she divorced her husband, Ruston Kelly. At the time, she underwent a seven-hour, therapeutic-guided magic mushroom trip.

"I did it with a doctor friend here and her husband. It’s called plant therapy," she told the outlet," adding that it can helped with "depression, anxiety, addiction, so many things."

She elaborated that the therapy (designed by neuroscientists from Baltimore’s Johns Hopkins University) involved listening to a curated "playlist" of music from "all over the world" while under the effects of shrooms. She added that "in that state of mind," the music "guides" one through "different emotions, feelings, memories, whatever."

Kacey Musgraves is a country singer from Texas. She began her career in the early 2000s, self-releasing three solo albums. In 2012, she signed with Mercury Nashville and went on to release the hit single Merry Go 'Round and her major-label debut studio album, Same Trailer Different Park (2013). The latter earned her a Grammy for Best Country Album.

As of this writing, Kacey Musgraves' upcoming concerts, scheduled to be held after the Fourth of July holiday, will be held as planned. This includes a July 5 appearance at the Zootown Festival in Montana and an appearance at the Hinterland Music Festival in Iowa a month later.

