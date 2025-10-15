Why was Kanye West’s 2022 interview with Alex Jones controversial? Radio host alleges the rapper was high on drugs during his infamous appearance 

Alex Jones has opened up about his infamous interview with Kanye West in 2022. In the now-deleted interview, the rapper made many antisemitic comments, even praising Adolf Hitler at times.

Ad

Alex Jones appeared on Tucker Carlson's YouTube channel in a video published on Tuesday, October 14. He spoke about numerous things, including that controversial interview with Kanye West, aka Ye. He said that the rapper was allegedly high on drugs while giving that interview.

Jones said:

"I don't think he's a bad person. I think he's disturbed. He's been screwed over in business. I think a lot of what he said was true. But, he'd be like, 'I'm flying to Austin to come on the show.' And then halfway through, he'd call up and say, 'I think they're gonna kill me. I'm turning back.'"

Ad

Trending

West had worn a black mask while giving the interview with Jones in 2022. Referring to it, Jones told Carlson:

"I think I understood why he was wearing the mask. After the show, he goes back there and pulls the mask off to eat salad and the pupils were just pure black."

He speculated that "six or seven hits of ecstasy, maybe?" or "a bunch of methamphetamine mixed with acid?" could have been the reason for the rapper wearing a mask.

Ad

Also Read: Why was Kanye West's concert in South Korea cancelled? Ticketing platform apologizes while announcing refunds

More about Kanye West's comments from the controversial interview with Alex Jones

BET Awards 2022 - Show (Image Source: Getty)

Ye has made multiple anti-semitic comments over the years in interviews or on social media. This has also led to him being cut off by many brands, like Adidas. In the aforementioned interview with Alex Jones, though, West went one step further and praised Adolf Hitler. He said:

Ad

“Well, I see good things about Hitler, also. I love everyone, and Jewish people are not gonna tell me… ‘You can love us, and you can love what you’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography.’"

"But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician—You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that. I’m done with the classifications, every human being has something of value that they brought to the table. Especially Hitler!” he added.

Ad

This led to a major backlash, and Jones removed the video from his channel before it was banned from YouTube altogether.

Also Read: "Do you think that Hitler would've liked you for being Black?": Adin Ross confronts Kanye West

Earlier this year, however, Kanye West posted on X that he is done with antisemitism, as caught by Hot New Hip Hop. He apologized for any pain he might have caused, posting in a series of tweets on May 22:

Ad

"I am done with antisemitism. I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I've caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain."

Notably, Ye released a song named Heil Hitler on May 8, 2025, which is set to be part of his upcoming album, In a Perfect World.

Also Read: "I travel to Swastika world headquarters"- Nick Fuentes claims he took time off his show to meet Kanye West who's up to some "pretty cool stuff"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More