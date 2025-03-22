"I travel to Swastika world headquarters"- Nick Fuentes claims he took time off his show to meet Kanye West who's up to some "pretty cool stuff"

Political pundit and podcaster Nick Fuentes has revealed that he took time off to meet Kanye West, whom he referred to as the "lead N*zi of planet Earth and the universe." He lavished praise on the rapper and his new song, World War 3, in the latest episode of the America First podcast, which was released on March 20, 2025.

Earlier this week, Kanye West (now known as Ye) posted a now-deleted video with Fuentes on X. As reported by The Independent on March 18, it featured the Famous rapper wearing a diamond-encrusted Swastika necklace and introducing Fuentes as his "white supremacist homeboy." In the clip, West said:

“Yo, you know I’m here with my white supremacist homeboy Nick. We're back.”

In episode 1473 of America First, Fuentes detailed his interaction with the Grammy-winning rapper, referring to his getaway destination as "N*zi headquarters."

"I was in the laboratory. I was at N*zi headquarters with the lead N*zi of planet Earth and the universe, Ye, the supreme leader of America. Good to see him. I have to say he is looking great. He is locked in. He looks great. Got to give him a big hug," Fuentes stated in his podcast.

Fuentes also talked about Kanye West's latest projects and his recently released song, World War 3. The track, which was deleted soon after being posted on X on March 15, gained a lot of attention for its lyrics. Alluding to the same, Fuentes said:

"He is up to some pretty cool stuff. Lots of interesting new projects. I'm really loving the new direction he is taking with everything. I'm loving the new sound which he calls antisemitic. He released a new song called World War 3 - been blasting it all week."

He continued, referring to Kanye West as a N*zi several times during the monologue:

"Look, when the head N*zi of the universe calls you got to answer the call. Some people get the call from the Jews, I get the call from the N*zis. I get the call from the number one N*zi on Earth, and I answer the f*cking call. And I get on a plane and I travel to Swastika world headquarters."

One of Kanye West's now-deleted tweets (Image via X/@kanyewest)

Kanye West has posted several antisemitic tweets in recent weeks. In one of the latest ones (now deleted), the Donda hitmaker claimed to be releasing a new logo for his Sunday Service choir; a red Swastika insignia, as reported by The Independent.

In another tweet, on March 6, 2025, West teased his upcoming album and stated that it will have an "antisemitic sound." The tweet read:

"This next album got that antisemitic sound. My new sound called antisemitic."

Meanwhile, in August last year, Nick Fuentes claimed that Kanye West had suggested the idea of legally changing his name to a swastika.

Some past instances showing Kanye West's admiration for Adolf Hitler

Kanye West (Image via Getty)

In February 2025, Kanye West came under scrutiny for posting a series of antisemitic tweets, praising Adolf Hitler. In addition to claiming he was a N*zi, the rapper penned his love for Adolf Hitler in many now-deleted posts on X. In one tweet, he wrote:

"I’m going to normalize talking about hitler the way talking about killing n***as has been normalized."

He also referred to the infamous N*zi leader as "sooooo fresh" in another post. The tweets received massive backlash from fans and celebrities across social media. Additionally, the rapper seemed to take a dig at X owner Elon Musk in a tweet, writing:

"ELON STOLE MY N*ZI SWAG AT THE INAUGURATION YOOOO MY GUY GET YOUR OWN THIRD RALE."

This, however, wasn't the first time Kanye West had made antisemitic remarks on public platforms. Back in 2022, the rapper made several comments about the Jewish community on X.

"I'm going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE … You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he wrote in a tweet.

As per reports from The Guardian, the comments led to conglomerates like Adidas and Gap canceling multi-million dollar partnerships with the Donda rapper. In December 2023, West publicly apologized for his actions, claiming that he didn't mean to offend anyone by his comments. The rapper also claimed that he was bent on "making amends and promoting unity."

However, in February 2024, Ye appeared in a 60-second advertisement during the Super Bowl wherein he directed the audience to his website (yeezy.com), which sold T-shirts bearing the Swastika insignia. The T-shirts were available for $20, as reported by The Independent.

