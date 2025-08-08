Why was Kodak Black sued for $10.6 million? Complete details explored

Kodak Black is facing a $10.6 million lawsuit over a shooting that occurred in 2022. The rapper has been named in a lawsuit by Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman, who were injured in the incident.
In February 2022, Justin Bieber hosted an afterparty after the Super Bowl, which was attended by many high-profile guests. Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, was among them. The event took place at The Nice Guy restaurant/lounge in Los Angeles.
A video showed Kapri taking photos with fans outside the venue, but it quickly escalated into a brawl that resulted in gunfire. The rapper was injured, along with several others, including Schaefer and Rahman.
According to TMZ, Schaefer and Rahman filed a lawsuit against Kodak Black in February 2023, claiming that his gunfire caused their injuries. They are seeking $10.6 million in damages. However, the rapper's attorney has stated that the lawsuit is without merit.
Also Read: "Why did Mellow Rackz just end Kodak Black's career?"— Internet reacts to latest diss track amid NBA YoungBoy drama
More about the lawsuit against Kodak Black
The lawsuit now only involves the rapper as a defendant after Justin Bieber and The Nice Guy were dismissed months after it was filed. Therefore, the plaintiffs have demanded that Black pay the damages as a default.
They initially demanded $62 million, but the court rejected that amount, so they reduced their claim to $10.6 million. However, during a court hearing on Wednesday, August 6, Judge Tiana J. Murillo denied the request, stating that Schaefer and Rahman had not provided proof of damages, such as medical bills, and gave them until August 25 to do so.
Also Read: "Bros not even rapping, just mad"—Fans react as Kodak Black seemingly disses NBA Youngboy over ex-fiancée
Black's attorney, Bradford Cohen, meanwhile, believes that the plaintiffs have no case and that his client won't be paying any money. He told TMZ:
"We are not paying them a thing — it’s us who are the victim of a legal assault by these two people. They allege Kodak initiated the altercation that led to the shooting? There is video evidence that shows Kodak running to the scene of a fight to help people getting beat up when the gunfire starts. Kodak gets shot, so they are suing the man who got shot? I don’t understand the lawsuit."
Furthermore, Cohen argued that the case should not proceed because his client never received a proper lawsuit. He claimed that Schaefer and Rahman never properly served Black with a lawsuit at his California home, telling Rolling Stone:
"Kodak has never been served with any lawsuit from California. He was never on notice of anything from California. I find it unusual that they’re attempting to sue the very person who was the most injured out of the individuals who got shot."
Schaefer and Rahman, meanwhile, have said that they first served a lawsuit to Kodak Black's mother. They gained access to her gated community through a private investigator. They also said they served the rapper via mail while searching for his address. However, the rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, claims he doesn't live at the house where the lawsuit was served.
Also Read: What is Lil Baby's net worth? Rapper organizes massive Back to School Fest for over 4000 families