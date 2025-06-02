Why did Shopify shut down Kanye West’s Yeezy website? Ye alleges that the e-commerce platform owes him $4 million

Ye has alleged that Shopify owes him $4 million after his Yeezy website was shut down by the e-commerce platform earlier this year. The rapper posted a couple of posts on X about Shopify and its owners. The first tweet read:
"Shopify is currently holding 4 million dollars of mine"
Later, he wrote:
"Just to put it in question form. Who do you think Shopify is ran by."
Shopify's current CEO is Tobias Lütke, who is also the co-founder of the platform. It is unclear what Kanye West meant by questioning the authority behind this popular e-commerce platform.
Shopify, meanwhile, shut down the rapper's Yeezy website in February this year. It came after he started selling T-shirts that bore a swastika after earlier stating that he is a N*zi. A representative from Shopify said on CBS MoneyWatch:
"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."
For the unversed, the Swastika was the emblem of Germany's N*zi Party and is associated with Adolf H*tler.
Why did Adidas end its collaboration with Kanye West?
Adidas signed a partnership with Kanye West in 2014 after he ended his collaboration with Nike. They launched the Yeezy lineup, and it became one of the biggest brand collaborations in history. It made the artist a billionaire as the line became increasingly popular and was sold worldwide.
However, after Ye made some seemingly antisemitic remarks in 2022, Adidas ended their collaboration with him. Their statement in October 2022 read (via Complex):
“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.”
Ye and Adidas were then engaged in a legal battle for a couple of years, but it reportedly ended in October 2024. Adidas' chief executive, Bjorn Gulden, told reporters at the time (via The Guardian):
“There [aren’t] any more open issues and there is no … money going either way. There were tensions on many issues [but] ... both parties said we don’t need to fight any more.”
“When you have conflicts like this, you take provisions and you have legal opinions and there are negotiations and there are settlements being done, and this is the end to it. No one owes anything to anybody any more. Whatever was is history.”
Ye alleged that he lost around $2 billion during that time after multiple brands dropped him following his comments.
Adidas, meanwhile, was left with stocks of Yeezy worth around $1.2 billion, including shoes and other merchandise. They sold these products in batches and donated the proceeds to NGOs and charities. The company even started a new anti-discrimination foundation in March 2024.
