Why did Shopify shut down Kanye West’s Yeezy website? Ye alleges that the e-commerce platform owes him $4 million

Ye has alleged that Shopify owes him $4 million after his Yeezy website was shut down by the e-commerce platform earlier this year. The rapper posted a couple of posts on X about Shopify and its owners. The first tweet read:

Ad

"Shopify is currently holding 4 million dollars of mine"

Later, he wrote:

"Just to put it in question form. Who do you think Shopify is ran by."

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

Ye's tweet about Shopify (Image source: X/@kanyewest)

Ye's tweet on Shopify (Image source: X/@kanyewest)

Shopify's current CEO is Tobias Lütke, who is also the co-founder of the platform. It is unclear what Kanye West meant by questioning the authority behind this popular e-commerce platform.

Ad

Trending

Shopify, meanwhile, shut down the rapper's Yeezy website in February this year. It came after he started selling T-shirts that bore a swastika after earlier stating that he is a N*zi. A representative from Shopify said on CBS MoneyWatch:

"All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."

Ad

For the unversed, the Swastika was the emblem of Germany's N*zi Party and is associated with Adolf H*tler.

Also Read: Kanye West fans are seen chanting his banned song outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Hollywood

Why did Adidas end its collaboration with Kanye West?

Adidas signed a partnership with Kanye West in 2014 after he ended his collaboration with Nike. They launched the Yeezy lineup, and it became one of the biggest brand collaborations in history. It made the artist a billionaire as the line became increasingly popular and was sold worldwide.

Ad

However, after Ye made some seemingly antisemitic remarks in 2022, Adidas ended their collaboration with him. Their statement in October 2022 read (via Complex):

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.”

Ad

Also Read: "Get out of here": Kai Cenat responds to Kanye West fan's comments at 2025 American Music Awards

Ye and Adidas were then engaged in a legal battle for a couple of years, but it reportedly ended in October 2024. Adidas' chief executive, Bjorn Gulden, told reporters at the time (via The Guardian):

“There [aren’t] any more open issues and there is no … money going either way. There were tensions on many issues [but] ... both parties said we don’t need to fight any more.”

Ad

“When you have conflicts like this, you take provisions and you have legal opinions and there are negotiations and there are settlements being done, and this is the end to it. No one owes anything to anybody any more. Whatever was is history.”

Ye alleged that he lost around $2 billion during that time after multiple brands dropped him following his comments.

Ad

Adidas, meanwhile, was left with stocks of Yeezy worth around $1.2 billion, including shoes and other merchandise. They sold these products in batches and donated the proceeds to NGOs and charities. The company even started a new anti-discrimination foundation in March 2024.

Also Read: What happened between Kanye West and Pusha T? Ye reveals he misses the rapper’s friendship after being mentioned in the new ‘Clipse’ song

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More