“Why is he wearing pants then”- Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter reveals Pharrell Williams gave her a ‘no pants’ look because she is short

At the 2025 Met Gala, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter turned heads with a daring fashion choice, a choice that quickly became one of the evening’s most talked-about moments. The pantless ensemble was designed by Louis Vuitton's men's creative director Pharrell Williams.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In a conversation with Lala Anthony during the Met Gala event on May 5, 2025, Sabrina revealed that Pharrell humorously suggested the look due to her petite stature, saying:

"He was like 'you're quite short, so no pants for you.' So, here we are."

She added:

"Super high shoes, that's like a staple for me in my life," she added. "I'm just so grateful to be here and see all the incredible creations."

Ad

The outfit became a widespread social media sensation with fans and netizens reacting with admiration, amusement, and curiosity. A fan referenced Pharrell's attire at the event and questioned,

"Why is he wearing pants then"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I am NOT happy hearing this. Short people deserve fashion," a netizen voiced.

"But he wore pants??*misogyny*," another netizen stated.

"I’m not complaining lol," a fan commented.

Many observed similarities between Sabrina Carpenter's tour wardrobe and her Met Gala outfit while suggesting that the outfit should’ve been elevated for a couture event.

"So she must instead wear a variation of an outfit she wears every single night?," a fan suggested.

Ad

"I think she would have looked amazing in some pleated flair slacks," another fan suggested.

"The bigger problem with this for me is that it’s just not original. Miu Miu did it first," an X user commented.

The burgundy tuxedo-style bodysuit featured a train with glittery buttons and a white collar, which was complemented by diamond jewelry and high heels.

Ad

Sabrina Carpenter: Met Gala Style Evolution

Sabrina Carpenter's Met Gala looks (Image via @sabrinacarpenter/ Instagram)

Sabrina Carpenter made her debut at the 2022 Met Gala with a Paco Rabanne two-piece ensemble that mirrored the "Gilded Glamour" theme.

Ad

Her outfit included a metallic crop top and matching floor-length skirt, which delivered a contemporary take on opulence. Her look was completed with an open hairstyle and minimal accessories, allowing the outfit to shine.

Carpenter made her return to the 2024 Met Gala after a one-year absence in a custom Oscar de la Renta dress inspired by fairy-tale elegance. The voluminous black and blue dress showcased delicate designs inspired by Cinderella's famous ball gown.

Ad

Ad

Carpenter marked 2025 with a daring fashion move by wearing a custom Louis Vuitton design by Pharrell Williams for the Met Gala. The outfit comprised a tailored burgundy bodysuit shaped like a tuxedo alongside a structured white collar and glittery buttons, and an extended train. Sabrina revealed she wanted to explore the one place that remained new to her, even after attending two annual Galas.

"I've never been to the bathroom once because I've never been able to use it in my outfit, so tonight might be the night."

Ad

She added:

"I'm sure it's just a normal museum bathroom, but I'm excited to find out."

The ensemble was completed with diamond jewelry along with maroon platform heels, reciprocating the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme with a twist on menswear.

Sabrina Carpenter's 2025 Met Gala appearance with a pantless Louis Vuitton design by Pharrell Williams surely got the people talking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tanishqa Patil Tanishqa Patil is a food writer at Sportskeeda, bringing two years of content creation experience from various platforms, including Thesportslite [TSL], Fusion World, and Exotic India Art. Her academic foundation includes a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication and a Bachelor of Arts in English. Currently, she is expanding her expertise through a Master's in English Literature.



Tanishqa's love for food stems from its profound ability to connect people with culture, history, and emotions. She expertly delivers accurate and relevant content by cross-referencing insights from culinary experts, academic articles, and trusted publications. She admires Nigella Lawson for her ability to celebrate indulgent dishes with poetic expression.



Beyond her professional endeavors, Tanishqa enjoys painting, reading, and immersing herself in the art world. If she could attend any concert in history, it would be a performance by the iconic Indian singer K.K. (Krishnakumar Kunnath). Know More