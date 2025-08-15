"Will probably never happen again": Megadeth announces final album & farewell tour in touching retirement statement

Thrash metal band Megadeth recently announced their final album and their farewell tour on Thursday. The band frontman, Dave Mustaine, in an August 14 statement, explained that the band will retire after the release of their last album and the tour. In the statement related to a press release, Mustaine said,
"There's so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional. Most of them don't get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now... We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again."
Mustaine additionally stated that the band was excited for the fans to hear their last album and witness the final tour. The band's frontman further explained that they believed this was the right time for them to do the tour. Mustaine further urged,
"Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years."
In the conclusion, Dave Mustaine stated that the band had "started a musical style" and a "revolution." The frontman highlighted that the band had changed the essence of guitar in the music world and the way it was played.
Exploring more about the band Megadeth amid reports about their retirement
Megadeth was formed in 1983 in Los Angeles. Vocalist and guitarist Dave Mustaine was the man behind the band's formation. Megadeth is considered an important name in the thrash metal scene. Apart from Dave, other band members include: James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren, and Teemu Mäntysaari.
The band released their debut album Killing Is My Business... and Business Is Good! dropped in June 1985 in the United States. Megadeth had released several other songs, including In My Darkest Hour, Holy Wars... The Punishment Due, Symphony of Destruction, Angry Again, Post American World, and The Threat Is Real, to name a few.
In September 2022, Megadeth released their last album, The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead!. No further details about the final album and the farewell tour have been revealed as of now. Apart from the aforementioned press release, the band had also taken to YouTube to announce their retirement.
Mustaine's alter ego, Vic Rattlehead, announced on social media. The artist said,
"For over four decades, I've been chained in silence. But the end demands my voice. It is confirmed, the next Megadeth studio album will be the last. Forty years of metal, forged in steel, ending in fire. And when the new year rises, the global farewell tour. You've heard the warning."
The band frontman ended the post by urging their fans to prepare themselves for the final tour and the album. No information about the dates of either the album or the tour has been revealed till now.