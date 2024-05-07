"Wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed"— Britney Spears says Chateau Marmont incident was not a 'breakdown'

Britney Spears is speaking out against tabloids reporting she suffered a "breakdown" at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood, California, last week. The pop singer took to her Instagram on Monday, May 6, 2024, to address the development, explaining she "hurt her foot" and adding —

" I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed!!! Either way, some sh*t actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there!!!"

The 42-year-old sparked concern last week after she was seen leaving the West Hollywood hotel wrapped in a blanket and pillow, looking distressed. A May 2 report by Page Six claimed the Toxic singer had a fight with Soliz, resulting in an ambulance being called to the hotel. TMZ reported guests at the hotel feared she was suffering from a "menal breakdown."

Her lengthy Instagram post was accompanied by a video of her riding a horse. The singer admitted she was in her pajamas and was crying, but added it was because of her injured foot. She continued —

"No breakdown!!! I’m a grown ass woman who is actually very naive in most situations!!! I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas!!! I don’t feel loved… I feel mistreated!!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week!!!"

In a previous IG post, Britney Spears stated she "twisted (her) ankle" after she attempted a leap

As rumors about the incident spread, Britney Spears took to her socials on May 2 to explain she "twisted (her) ankle" when she tried to "leap in the living room of the Chateau." She shared videos showing her injured foot for "proof." The Womanaizer singer explained —

"It’s so bad. F*cking idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau, and I fell, embarrassed myself, and that’s it."

In the clip, the 42-year-old continued to explain that paramedics were immediately called to the room and "caused this huge scene" when she only "needed ice." She compared the swollen foot with her uninjured foot in a different video. In the caption, Britney Spears claimed her mother, Lynne Spears, was involved in the incident.

"I know my mom was involved!!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!! I was set up just like she did way back when!!!," Britney Spears wrote.

It remains unclear whether Britney Spears was hinting that her mother leaked the news to the press or if she was blaming Lynne for calling the paramedics.

Per a Page Six article, paramedics arrived at the hotel just before 1:00 am, following a fight. The Los Angeles Fire Department also confirmed to Page Six that they received a call about an injured woman but added that they did not receive any specifics.

Britney Spears settled her divorce from her husband, Sam Asghari, last week. The couple separated last August after a little over a year of marriage. In April 2024, the singer also settled her legal dispute with her father, Jamie Spears, over her terminated 13-year conservatorship over legal fees.

Since her divorce from Sam Asghari, Britney Spears has been in an on-off relationship with her housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz. However, many have expressed concerns over his criminal past.

Spears has not released any other statements regarding the development.