“With what??, Auto tune high pitch verse”- Netizens react to Bun B claiming Travis Scott will soon release a response to Pusha T’s diss 

Houston rap veteran Bun B recently suggested that Travis Scott might release a response to Pusha T’s latest diss track, sparking widespread discussion across social media.

In an interview on Shannon Sharpe's Night Cap on June 18, 2025, Bun B was queried about the recent diss track by Pusha T against Travis Scott that had taken the rap news cycle hostage.

The claim triggered a wave of responses on social media, and an X user stated:

“With what??, Auto tune high pitch verse.”

"Bun bout to get Travie lined up," another X user added.

"Don’t gas lil bro up . He can’t stand with Push and he knows it," a netizen wrote.

"Pusha is NOT the one to mess with bro mans has no limits," another netizen mentioned.

Most fans showed their skepticism that Travis Scott would ever be capable of producing a regular diss track. However, some defended the rapper, citing his influence, creativity, and unique style.

"What if Travis lowkey has bars and comes out rapping his a** off," a fan stated in support.

"Yeah Travis really doesn't have to address any of it but when he does respond, it's going to be 🔥🔥🔥," another fan said.

"Pusha T’s career is about to be destroyed. Let’s Go!" an individual mentioned.

With more speculations looming, fans remain divided, with some eagerly anticipating a bold response from Travis Scott, while others dismissing the possibility altogether.

Bun B on why this diss matters

In his interview on Night Cap with Shannon Sharpe on June 18, 2025, Bun B further discussed his thoughts on Pusha T, as he subsequently cautioned people about the seriousness of the diss. He also prognosticated that Travis Scott would not remain silent much longer, given his Houston roots.

The rapper told Sharpe:

“Pusha’s a dangerous man, he’s willing to throw caution to the wind and be like, ‘You know what? I don’t really f— with him anyway.’ You don’t see Pusha at awards shows, you don’t see him at clubs, at parties, they don’t mix like that. They mix with they own and they’re pretty good in the streets as well, so it’s whatever.”

However, Bun B has personal knowledge of Travis and felt that his fellow Texan would react to it in one way or another, sooner or later.

“That being said, Travis ain’t ’bout to back down. He’s from Houston,” Bun said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if you hear something before the weekend is done."

He added:

"It’s either go into it or act like it didn’t happen, but the problem is that the people are going to demand a response. When these beefs happen, you have to respond… But you gotta be careful when people try to bait you in.”

The diss in question unfolded in the new single by Clipse called So Be It released June 17 as the second teaser to their upcoming album Let God Sort Them Out. Pusha T, in the last verse of the song, gives sharp lyrics that most people have interpreted to be aimed at Travis Scott.

