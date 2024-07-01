"Worried abt foolio when u rottin in jail" — Fans react to Ksoo saying "it’s gonna be boring" after Foolio's death on Instagram

Jacksonville rapper Ksoo reacted to rapper Julio Foolio's recent death on Instagram in a post dated June 29. Ksoo is a part of Julio's longtime rival Yungeen Ace's gang, Ace's Top Killers (ATK). He wrote—

"it’s gonna be boring without you😭😂😂😭😭"

The post included a blurry image of Foolio with three more people including Ksoo himself, who was circled and marked by his name.

Trending

Netizens quickly reacted to Ksoo's post, with many criticizing him for talking about Julio while being charged for murder. One user commented:

Instagram user keonjammin commented on Ksoo's post (Image via Instagram/@ksoo23x)

Meanwhile, fans on X also shared their take on Ksoo's post about Foolio's death. The rapper was reportedly killed in the early hours of June 23 in front of Holiday Inn in Tampa, Florida. Here are some of the reactions to Ksoo's post:

"Wild talking like this from jail 😂😂 there’s not much difference between you and foolio tbh , you’re never coming home" an X user wrote.

"damn they were cool at one point?" another individual asked.

"“it’s gonna be boring without you” that’s how yk foolio was getting dem n*as touched everyday 😂" a third individual added.

"He is currently spending the rest of his life in prison. No freedom. That’s basically death." a fan said.

"These ni*gas really loving each other shit is wild how that beef shit is" a user commented.

"starting to think this whole thing was orchestrated" another netizen wrote.

"Lmao I thought Ksoo was still locked up?" an individual commented.

Ksoo aka Hakeem Robinson has two murder charges on him. He is accused of killing Charles McCormick known by his stage name Lil Buck and Foolio's cousin brother and rapper, Bibby, originally named Adrian Gainer.

Both the murders were allegedly a part of the ongoing Jacksonville gang wars between ATK and KTA gangs. Ksoo is set to face trial on August 24, 2024 for one of the murders.

Rapper Ksoo was accused of killing Foolio's 16-year-old cousin Bibby and KTA member Lil Buck

Ksoo is a member of one of Jacksonville's most famous rap gangs, Ace's Top Killers, led by Yungeen Ace. The ATK gang has been in a feud with another local gang, Kill Them All aka Block 6, led by Julio Foolio, for over a decade.

Expand Tweet

In February 2019, Foolio's 16-year-old cousin, Bibby (originally named Adrian Gainer) was reportedly killed in an apartment in Hill Tops village in Jacksonville. The incident allegedly occured as a part of Foolio and Ace's gang rivalry.

As per First Coast News, Foolio's cousin Bibby's murder was allegedly in retaliation to a January 2019 shooting outside Paradise Gentlemen's Club. In the shooting, rapper Boss Goon lost his life while other members of his family were fatally injured. Ksoo was one of the members of the KTA gang to be injured in the shooting while his father, Abdul Robinson was shot in the back.

In January 2020, another KTA member, Lil Buck aka Charles Quentin McCormick Jr also lost his life to gunshots at an Arlington shopping plaza in Merill Road, per First Coast News. The killing took place after Lil Buck mocked the death of Ksoo's brother Willie Addison in a track called Young Show Off.

Following Bibby's death, ATK member Ksoo had used pictures of the deceased teenager along with other dead members of the KTA gang in his new album cover, titled Bibby Out.

The rapper bragged about both murders on social media and was subsequently arrested by Jacksonville Police for the murders of both Bibby and Lil Buck in September 2020, along with his father, Abdul Robinson, reports the publication.

In 2021, ATK leader Yungeen Ace collaborated in a track titled Who I Smoke, where he mentioned Bibby and other deceased members of Julio's gang while he rapped to the hit song A Thousand Miles. He rapped:

“When I see you, I’ma push your s*it back boy /Choppa get to splitting through your set, we don’t fight, boy / Twelve paramedics couldn’t save your f*cking life, boy! /Rod K dead and he never coming back, boy!/Who I smoke? Bibby! /Who I smoke? Teki! Who I smoke? Lil 9! /And now I wonder…”

As per several reports, Ksoo aka Hakeem Robinson was charged with first-degree murder and has been in jail since September 2020. He will face trial for his role in Lil Buck's murder on August 24, 2024. Hakeem's brother, Abdul Robinson Jr will face charges alongside Hakeem. Ksoo's father is reportedly set to testify in court during the trial.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback