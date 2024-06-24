How did Foolio’s brother Bibby die? Jacksonville’s ATK vs. KTA beef explored in the wake of rapper’s death

Florida rapper Julio Foolio tragically lost his life at the age of only 26 as he was shot dead on Sunday, June 23 in Tampa, Florida. According to his Instagram stories, the rapper was celebrating his birthday on the night of his shooting. Foolio's lawyer Lewis Fusco stated that the rapper was ambushed in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn that he had relocated his party to.

Foolio, whose real name is Charles Jones, saw his younger sibling lose his life back in February 2019. Jones' 16-year-old brother Adrian Gainer was fatally shot while at Hill Top Village apartments in Jacksonville.

Jones was the star of a faction named KTA, which had been in a bitter rivalry with faction ATK, led by Yungeen Ace since 2018.

Foolio and Yungeen Ace survived multiple attempts on their life

The bitter altercations between rival factions KTA and ATK have rocked the city of Jacksonville to its core. As per First Coast News, the rivalry turned bloody in May 2017 when Foolio's 19-year-old cousin Zion Brown was killed after a man bashed into a Westside home and fatally shot Brown.

19-year-old Deontrae Thomas was arrested for the shooting. Seven months prior to the killing, Thomas and Kenyata Bullard a.k.a Yungeen Ace had been implicated in a conspiracy to rob a marijuana seller at Orange Park, for which Bullard pled no contest.

As retaliation for Zion Brown, Yungeen Ace, along with three others, 18-year-old Royale D'Von Smith Jr. a.k.a 23, 19-year-old Jercoby Da'Shad Groover, and 18-year-old Tre'von Bullard who happened to be Ace's brother, were shot in June 2018 when they were out celebrating Tre'von's birthday.

Despite being shot eight times, Ace survived the ordeal. However, the rest of the victims, including Ace's brother Tre'von Bullard, succumbed to their injuries. Charles Jones celebrated the shootings on his social media with a plethora of posts and even created a T-shirt featuring the late Royale D'Von Smith Jr.'s face that said 'Rest in p*ss 23'.

In January 2019, a shooting outside the Paradise Gentlemen's Club saw rapper Boss Goon lose his life and his family members get injured. Also injured in the shooting was the family of ATK rapper Hakeem Robinson, professionally known as Ksoo.

In retaliation to this, KTA's Charles Quentin McCormick Jr., professionally known as Lilbuck was shot and killed later that month. The following month, as mentioned earlier, Foolio's little brother Adrian Gainer a.k.a Bibby was shot and killed while he was at Jacksonville's Hill Top Village apartments.

Also in multiple separate incidents, both Foolio and his girlfriend were injured in shootings aimed at killing them. Once again, the death of a teen, this time Bibby, was celebrated by ATK's Ksoo after he released an album disrespectfully titled Bibby Out with pictures of the fallen victims on its cover.

Yungeen Ace was later ambushed in March 2019 while at Waycross. Ace once again survived the attempt on his life but, along with three men arrested for the incident, a 30-year-old man named Jeremy Alexander Brookins also lost his life. In the very same month, Ksoo was arrested for the murder of Bibby and Lilbuck after bragging about the murders on social media.

Later in March 2021 Yungeen Ace alongside FastMoney Goon, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, and Spinabenz released the track Who I Smoke as a diss track against the KTA. Foolio responded weeks later with an ATK diss titled When I See You.

Fast forward to April 2023, Foolio and his crew arrived at the burial site of Royale De’Von Smith Jr. to film a music video for rapper Jake Jhitt. The group released a plethora of photographs disrespecting the burial site by showcasing their middle fingers, holding their shoes up, and throwing gang signs. Jake Jhitt was killed in a car chase and shooting in August.

Earlier, Charles Jones' crew member BG Ybeezy was shot to death in May 2023. After the shooting, ATK member Antonio Tillie Jr. put out a snippet of a track on social media dissing Ybeezy.

This resulted in a $20k hit being put on him. Tillie was shot and killed while traveling in an Uber in October 2023. An innocent Uber driver also lost his life in the incident.

A few hours after Tillie's death, Foolio was shot once again while driving a black Dodge Challenger near the 3100 block of 18th Street W. in Jacksonville. The rapper was able to drive himself to the hospital and survived.

A few weeks after Tillie's death, 22-year-old Ju'Quan Mills was charged for his murder alongside 23-year-old Diamond M'Kayla Harris, who was charged as an accessory after the act.

Julian House, a member of Foolio's crew who went by the name Rico Osama, constantly mocked the deceased Tillie on social media after the rapper's death. In December 2023, Osama was shot alongside two other people at San Juan Avenue. While the two other victims recovered, Osama succumbed to his injuries.

As mentioned above, Julio Foolio was shot and killed on Sunday morning while celebrating his birthday. Meanwhile, Yungeen Ace released the music video for his new track Do It on the very same day.