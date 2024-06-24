“You ain’t going to heaven either” — Internet reacts to Charleston White's comment on Foolio’s death

YouTuber Charleston White's recent comments about Foolio's death have sparked controversy online. In a circulating video, the YouTuber expressed his mind on the rapper's tragic death on Sunday, June 23, 2024, in a shooting in Tampa, Florida. He explained that no one should be "sad" about the rapper's death because he tried "hard" to die, stating:

"I knew they was going to get him ‘cause the boy worked hard to die."

He further continued:

"Should nobody be sad. The way the n*gga lived and talked gangsta, should nobody be sad for what happened to Julio Foolio. One thing we know about him, he didn’t go to heaven."

Charles Jones, a.k.a. Foolio, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn. According to a statement made by his lawyer, Lewis Fusco, he was "reportedly ambushed" in his car just two days after his 26th birthday. The rapper was a known member of the Jacksonville-based gang, KTA.

As Charleston White's clip went viral, internet users were quick to react. One criticized the YouTuber, saying:

"You ain't going to heaven either"

Some agreed with White, pointing out Foolio's past tendency to comment on those who died. Others found the YouTuber's remarks insensitive, stating he shouldn't be "glorifying" the death. Here are some comments seen under DJ Akademiks' (another internet personality) post on Instagram:

Others remarked on Charleston White's peculiar outfit, especially his hat.

"That boy worked hard to get shot on" — Charleston White on Foolio's death

According to the Tampa Police Department, they responded to a shooting at a hotel receiving reports. When they arrived on the scene, they found two cars shot at and four people hit in the gunfire. Tragically, one of those individuals was pronounced dead, later confirmed to be Foolio.

In his video, Charleston White referenced the rapper's history of being targeted in shootings, stating:

"That boy worked hard to get shot on. Man, he shot his foot off last year givin’ his partner... N*gga got his foot shot off, he’s not supposed to be bouncing around on his birthday. Man, get somewhere and sit down and rest that foot and work your hips, n*gga."

White also expressed his surprise that the rapper was staying at the Holiday Inn, stating, "There ain’t no protection" at the hotel.

Foolio had previously spoken publicly about past attempts on his life, including a shooting incident in 2021 when he was grazed by a bullet while at his recording studio. In April 2024, during the announcement of his album, Ressurection, he brought up "multiple attempts on (his) life."

The case is still under investigation, and as of the time of writing this article, no arrests have been made in connection with the rapper's death.