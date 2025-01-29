"You ain’t have nothing to say about Diddy" — Internet reacts to Meek Mill taunting DJ Akademiks over Twitch ban

Rapper Meek Mill recently trolled his rival, DJ Akademiks, a media personality and streamer who was recently permanently banned from Twitch after facing allegations of grooming a teenage streamer. The incident reportedly occurred on January 23, when Akademiks was found to have made s*xually inappropriate comments to 15-year-old NourGxd during a Twitch webcast.

While Twitch seemingly enforced the ban due to Akademiks streaming his phone conservation with banned streamer Adin Ross, many claimed the alleged grooming scandal also contributed to the ban. However, neither Twitch nor Akademiks has confirmed the actual reason for the ban.

Meek Mill was one of the many who believed the ban was partly due to the grooming controversy. The rapper, who has feuded with Akademiks several times in the past, took to X to taunt the streamer following the ban on January 28, 2025, writing:

"He gone be drinking tonight screaming at kids from some other portal lol these guys lives be terrible “ NEVER FOLLOW THE HEATHENS”."

Mill's post trolling Akademiks for the ban met mixed responses from netizens, with one user criticizing the rapper for staying quiet about Diddy following his arrest on s*x trafficking and pr*stitution charges. For context, Mill and Diddy had been close friends before the latter's arrest, however, Mill distanced himself from the accused rapper following the allegations.

"You ain’t have nothing to say about Diddy, lets hear more about that Meek a funny dude."

Many agreed with this sentiment, alluding to Mill's hypocrisy for criticizing Akademiks.

"Both y’all some freaky a** n****s that need to stay they a**es inside," one person tweeted.

"Meek popping bottles tonight. He hasn’t been this happy since the matching outfits with Diddy," another person added.

"N***a stop the fake activist gimmick. You was clinking glasses with P Diddy," someone else commented.

However, others praised Meek Mill for allegedly exposing Akademiks, claiming the rapper was seeking revenge against the streamer.

"Meek will always expose those who need exposing," one person wrote.

"Meek tryna get his payback. He finally got an opportunity to apply pressure," another person added.

"Meek been waiting ten years for this … but not even laughing I understand," someone else commented.

"I like how Meek is attacking AK, this guy has been going at everyone for no reason," another person posted.

Meek Mill asked parents to block DJ Akademiks following grooming scandal

This was not the first time Meek Mill commented about DJ Akademiks' alleged grooming scandal. For context, the media personality landed in hot water for his explicit comments to 15-year-old streamer NourGxd, who expressed his discomfort at Akademiks' behavior. During the Twitch webcast on January 23, Akademiks reportedly told the teenager:

"Yo, if Max said he wanted to try f**king a dude, will you let him f**k you?"

Akademiks faced immense backlash on social media for his words, following which the media personality issued a public apology on his Rumble stream on January 25, promising to "be better" and take responsibility for his actions.

Following this, Meek Mill took to X to warn parents about Akademiks, urging them to block the commentator on their kids' social media accounts. On January 26, 2025, Mill wrote on X:

"If your a parent go get ya kids phone and block this man he’s grooming children with a very large platform that “kids” like… also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily “ VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE”."

Meek Mill and Akademiks' feud explored

According to Vibe, Meek Mill's rivalry with DJ Akademiks reportedly began in 2017 after the latter claimed the rapper was upset with him for not promoting his album, Wins & Losses, on his platform.

The two have exchanged several jabs over the years. In 2020, Meek Mill took to X to accuse Akademiks of allegedly "gassing up" feuds between rappers, which led to injuries.

Their feud continued for years, culminating in Akademiks trolling Meek Mill for his alleged involvement with Diddy after Rodney Jones' s*xual assault lawsuit against Diddy in February 2024. In the suit, Jones claimed Diddy had intimate relations with other entertainers, however, their names were redacted.

During a livestream at the time, Akademiks theorized that Meek Mill was one of the redacted names. This resulted in the rapper exchanging a war of words with Akademiks on X, accusing the latter of spreading misinformation.

In other news, Diddy is awaiting trial for his federal charges, scheduled to start in May 2025.

