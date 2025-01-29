Why is DJ Akademiks getting canceled? Grooming allegations surrounding internet star explored as multiple brands reportedly cut ties 

Internet personality, podcaster, and live streamer DJ Akademiks is trending online after his Twitch account was reportedly suspended amid grooming allegations against him.

Trigger warning: This article mentions grooming and sexual assault. Discretion is advised.

On January 28, 2025, his followers discovered that Lil AK’s profile on the interactive live-streaming platform was seemingly no longer accessible. According to The Source, the message “Sorry. Unless you’ve got a time machine, that content is unavailable” was displayed.

Hot 97 reported that the update “This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service” could be seen. Subsequently, the independent media channel Bay Area State of Mind, aka @YayAreaNews on X, posted an image of DJ Akademiks with the caption:

“DJ Akademiks has been banned from Twitch, dropped by Happy Dad, and unfollowed by Stake after being exposed for grooming a 15-year-old boy.”

Expand Tweet

Notably, his alleged ban from Twitch, followed by multiple brands reportedly cutting ties and calls for a boycott, could be traced back to a January 23 livestream. In the livestream, Akademiks allegedly asked a teenage Twitch live streamer, NourGxd, whether he would be comfortable in having gay relations.

More about DJ Akademiks’ grooming accusations amid cancelation calls

DJ Akademiks reportedly joined 15-year-old Twitch streamer NourGxd during a Fortnite livestream on January 23 and made s*xually suggestive comments, the video of which quickly circulated online and earned him backlash.

In the now-viral 30-second clip, Lil AK asked NourGxd an inappropriate question:

“Yo, if Max said he wanted to try f**king a dude, will you let him f**k you?” Akademiks asked.

Although the teenager appeared to be uncomfortable and told the Everyday Struggle co-host that he was not gay and didn’t appreciate the topic, Akademiks appeared to disregard it and continued by asking:

“Why not? … You’re telling me there’s not another 15-year-old you could buss down?”

The Off the Record host talked about being “inside” the adolescent and asked if he would “smash” a fellow streamer’s older sister. At this point, NourGxd slammed Lil AK’s comments as “grooming,” adding, “I’m 15. She’s above 18.”

Expand Tweet

His remarks seemingly unsettled NourGxd and later put DJ Akademiks under fire. In the wake of this, Akademiks initially defended his behavior in a follow-up live stream. In it, he shared that he helped NourGxd financially and emotionally, adding that his comments were misinterpreted. The 35-year-old also blamed Kendrick Lamar fans for the outrage against him.

Subsequently, the podcaster issued another response via a social media live session.

“I’ve done a lot of bullsh*t up in this game. Trust me, I’ve got mine off. This issue aside – which, again, I am wrong. I will be better. This is a teachable moment for me, obviously. I got to watch my speech. That’s clear,” the hip-hop content creator shared.

“Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don’t think I’ve come this far, built this platform, to be that irresponsible… I’m still the biggest, pause. You can’t cancel what you didn’t build.”

He also defended himself by saying NourGxd was like his “lil bro” and said he treated his male cousin similarly. Lil AK mentioned,

“If it was a woman, it would be very different.”

Despite Akademiks's statement, several notable personalities rallied against him. For instance, rapper Meek Mill warned parents against Lil AK in his January 26 tweet.

Meek Mill calls out DJ Akademiks. (Image via X)

Sharing a screenshot of DJ Akademiks’ X profile @AkademiksTV with the block option appearing at the center, Mill captioned his post:

“If you're a parent go get ya kids' phone and block this man he’s grooming children with a very large platform that ‘kids’ like… also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily ‘VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE.’”

In a follow-up post, Meek added,

“At that point, he’s an extremist! This guy spreading false info on black culture, this ‘diabolical work’ I see why he wants us all to appear gay and discredit black successful men daily! This better be ai!!!.”

Meanwhile, YouTuber Scru Face Jean described the incident as “truly uncomfortable” and “disgusting,” while FaZe Clan member and Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax also slammed Lil AK, calling the situation “nasty.”

As the calls for cancelation have continued against DJ Akademiks, he explained on January 28 that his latest Twitch suspension wasn’t related to the NourGxd. Instead, he said, it was because of his verbal altercation with banned streamer Adin Ross on whether the latter donated $10,000 to the family of Kendrick Lamar’s cousin for medical reasons.

DJ Akademiks’ has faced similar misconduct accusations before. In May 2024, his former girlfriend, Fauziya “Ziya” Abashe, filed a civil suit against him, accusing him of r*pe, s*xual assault, and defamation in July 2022. Before that, she made the same allegations on social media in December 2023. At the time, Lil AK took to one of his YouTube channels and refuted them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback