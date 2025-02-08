During his recent Perth show on the Anita Max Win Tour, Drake surprised two concert attendees by gifting them $20,000 each. The rapper stated that he did so out of kindness. It remains uncertain whether the money was in American or Australian dollars.

While addressing the fans, Drake said:

“You guys are from Perth- I don’t know where you’ve been in your life. But for both of y’all, I’m gonna give you $20,000 each to go wherever you want in the world because that’s what we do out here in Perth. You gotta show love.”

Trending

Drizzy added that people should not take each other for granted and said, “it’s 14,000 people inside one building, and we all got here safe.” The One Dance crooner added:

“I pray to God that you’re healthy; I pray to God that you’re happy, but I promise you that everybody in this room is not happy. There’s a lot of people in here that might be going through some sh*t, you know, it might be a f**ked up time for you.”

Expand Tweet

“Say something nice to them”— Drake gives Perth crowd a sentimental speech during recent concert

As of now, the identities of the fans who received the lump sum remain unknown. The 6 God singer continued, stating:

“Maybe you don’t get treated right by your parents or your boss, or maybe you don’t have that many friends. Maybe your boyfriend is f**ked up; maybe your girlfriend is a little toxic; you never know what the next person is going through, so this is what I want you to do… I want you to turn to somebody that you don’t know, and I just want you to give them a hug. Say something nice to them.”

This tour marks the 38-year-old rapper's first performance in Australia since 2017. He is scheduled to perform again at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, February 9, where he will be performing for four nights.

The rapper also has performances scheduled in Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland before wrapping up his tour in New Zealand in mid-March.

Expand Tweet

Drake and PartyNextDoor are also set to release their new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on Valentine’s Day, February 14. This comes after their past collaborations on tracks like Own It, Recognize, Preach, Loyal, and Over Here.

Drizzy’s last solo album, For All the Dogs, was released in October 2023. While on tour, he also discussed releasing a solo album, saying:

“And you know, eventually when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna have a one-on-one talk to y’all. When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album, a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear.”

Drizzy began his Australian tour by wearing a hoodie seemingly covered with bullet holes, with smoke coming from the back of the garment.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback