"Your excuse is cancer and postpartum?" — Bhad Bhabie goes off on Alabama Barker again for allegedly having an affair with her boyfriend Le Vaughn

On Sunday, July 20, Bhad Bhabie responded to Alabama Barker's latest remarks about her and her baby daddy, Le Vaughn.In a video shared by LiveBitez on Instagram on Monday, July 21, Bhabie - born Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli - called Barker out for using her cancer and postpartum as an excuse to avoid fighting with her:&quot;from f**king with my baby daddy for nine plus months. You knew my baby was three months old, that didn't stop you, but now because I want to fight, your excuse is cancer and postpartum? B***h no, you know what I'd do to you. Me even laying on you, you'll explode into 37 pieces.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBhad Bhabie then asked Barker to stop making excuses, adding:&quot;I'll have way more respect if you tell the truth. Dany teared me to shreds and I don't want no parts in it. I should've never did what I've done to you. You want this sh*t to stop right now? Get on there, admit it, 'I'm jealous of her, I'm obsessed with her, I've been wanting to be her. The first time I seen her at my house when she hung out with my brother, I looked at her like a live barbie doll'.&quot;Bregoli went on to indicate that it was out of jealousy and obsession that Alabama allegedly indulged with Le Vaughn, knowing he was her partner.Alabama Barker left a PlaqueboyMax's livestreamed dating show as she heard Bhad Bhabie was coming View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBhad Bhabie's latest video comes as a response to Alabama Barker's claims that she didn't want to fight a cancer patient last week. HotNewHipHop reported that Barker was invited on PlaqueboyMax's livestream dating show last week (on Monday, July 14).A video of Barker on a call with Max went viral from the show, where she asked the streamers:&quot;So y’all got Bhad Bhabie pulling up? F*** no! What the f***! I’m leaving. I’m getting in my car. That’s what I was just told by production. If y’all snaked me out like that…&quot;Despite multiple reassurances from Max, Alabama left the venue within minutes. Later, explaining her hasty exit in a video (seemingly taken in a car), Barker said:&quot;Immediately, you guys, I'm gonna remove myself from that situation because it's all too embarrassing on live. It's not because they want to see us fight. It's to get a reaction out of me... I'm gonna leave it in the past because me fighting this woman, immediately everybody is going to say, 'Oh, you fought a girl with cancer, you're fighting a girl postpartum' and I'm never gonna hear the end of it.&quot;Barker claimed that she didn't want anybody, especially not when it was all a setup by a production team, as she believed the livestreaming dating show to be.Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker have been beefing over Le Vaughn - with whom Bregoli shares a child - for over a year now, also exchanging multiple diss tracks during the period.