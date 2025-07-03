On Wednesday, July 2, the jury in Diddy's trial shared a partial guilty verdict, convicting him on charges of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitting him of RICO and sex trafficking charges.

Following Combs' verdict, Yung Miami, whose legal name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, shared a cryptic video of Justin Bieber making a hand gesture on her Instagram Story. In the black-and-white clip, the Sorry singer is seen making a motion with his index finger and thumb.

Yung Miami's Instagram story was later shared by @SaycheeseDGTL on X, and has since gone viral, receiving more than 8.8 million views, 36K likes, and 5.7K retweets (at the time of writing this article).

Miami herself also wrote "11:11" in a tweet, with four red heart emojis added next to it, which was uploaded after Diddy's verdict was out. While none of her posts can be tied directly to the incarcerated rapper, the netizens had claimed that they were reactions to Combs' verdict.

Some netizens accused Brownlee of using Bieber's video in an allegedly celebratory post, claiming that he was one of Diddy's victims. However, according to Mirror US, Justin Bieber shut down such rumors in the past, with his spokesperson saying:

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."

The media outlet also reports Yung Miami, who dated Combs non-exclusively between 2021 and 2024, has been one of his strongest supporters throughout the trial. She was also spotted in public with the rapper's twin daughters weeks before the verdict was announced.

"Jane" testified about Yung Miami in Diddy's trial last month

Yung Miami's viral Instagram Story comes less than a month after the rapper was mentioned in Diddy's trial during Jane's testimony. "Jane" is one of Combs' ex-girlfriends who testified under a pseudonym in the trial.

Last month, on June 11, Jane returned to the witness stand to continue her testimony. Defense attorney Teny Geragos was cross-examining Jane when she told the court that she was jealous of Miami. Per her testimony, the Victory rapper started dating Yung Miami at the same time as he was seeing Jane.

Jane recounted a particular incident, where Diddy took Yung Miami to her "dream vacation" in the Turks after allegedly forcing the former to have a freak-off on her birthday.

Claiming that she saw pictures from their vacations soon after her birthday, Jane said:

"I think after being made to have sex with three men on my birthday, I was extremely heartbroken."

Despite being mentioned in Jane's testimony, Yung Miami maintained her stance, telling the media that she could not "speak on something that wasn’t my experience, and I can’t speak on something that I don’t know," at the time, Mirror US reports.

Following his partial guilty trial, Combs' request for bail was denied in court, with Judge Subramanian scheduling the next hearing about his sentencing date for next Tuesday, July 8.

