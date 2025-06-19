On June 19, 2025, @AkademiksTV posted a video on X featuring Drake, in which the rapper is seen asking ChatGPT for gambling advice. In the video, Drizzy asks the AI chatbot if he should buy $200,000 worth of Puffer Stacks or place a $100,000 buy on Wanted.

Puffer Stacks is one of the multiple casino slots by Titan Gaming, with a cluster pays mechanic on cryptocurrency-based online casino Stake. Upon being asked, ChatGPT advised Drizzy to opt for the second option and purchase Wanted. However, the advice didn't go as planned, and the AI chatbot asked the rapper to switch to Puffer Stacks.

"This is by far your worst pick yet. A good chunk of my fortune is squandered on your questionable picks," Drizzy told ChatGPT.

The video of Drake asking the AI chatbot for advice has garnered over 52K views at the time of this writing. Netizens quickly took to X to put forth their two cents on the video, wherein an X user tweeted:

"Next he will ask for rap bars."

"Smh just like he tried to use chatGTP for a rap battle 😂 🤣," an X user commented.

"does he use chatgpt for his songtexts aswell?" another X user mentioned.

"This is how Drake makes this music using ChatGPT," an internet user stated.

"Didn’t Chat also write a whole shi**y song for this B*t€h🤔,🤦🏾‍♀️," another internet user said.

On the other hand, internet users commented on Drizzy being hilarious, while some commented on his frequent gambling:

"😅🤣😅 I love this guy, hilarious," an X user tweeted.

"Good thing he is rich. Also a good thing Stake pays him millions when he plays on a practice account," a netizen expressed.

"drake is hilarious," another netizen remarked.

Drake hilariously responds to people claiming he has gambling issues

One of the tracks that Kendrick Lamar released during his rap feud with Drake was called meet the grahams, wherein Lamar alleges that Drizzy has gambling issues, rapping:

"You got gamblin’ problems, drinkin’ problems, pill-poppin’ and spendin’ problems / Bad with money, wh*rehouse / Solicitin’ women problems."

While the track was released in May 2024, Drake hilariously responded to allegations of being a gambling addict via an Instagram video in May 2025. In the video, Drizzy talks into the camera, saying that people keep telling him that they're done with Stake posts on his profile, questioning if he's "some sort of gambling addict."

"Yeah, I'm addicted to being signed to the biggest gambling company in the world, literally stacking free rackades, watching my f*cking right-hand man skirt off in a Ferrari F12," Drizzy said.

The rapper continued:

"You're right. I'm absolutely addicted to blessing my family and friends, pulling up with a Steph Curry pack, a 30 clip to a bus station and giving it somebody who's probably been working a f*cking 80-hour work week."

Drizzy's partnership with Stake began in 2022. In one of his December 2024 livestreams, the rapper's supporter and YouTuber DJ Akademiks claimed that he had signed a massive contract with the cryptocurrency-based online casino.

According to HotNewHipHop's December 2024 report, Akademiks claimed that Drizzy's deal with Stake was worth $180 million and considered lucrative.

"He gets paid to just put their sh*t in his bio, stream once a month, and make a few bad picks on UFC and boxing and soccer. That's what he's getting paid to do." Akademiks said of Drizzy's deal with Stake

In other news, Drake called Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh a "goof" for attending Kendrick Lamar's recent concert in Toronto. This resulted in the politician apologizing to Drizzy and his fans, clarifying that he was there for SZA, not for Lamar.

