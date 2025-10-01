  • home icon
  • "Not accurate. He needs more wrinkles": Internet reacts after Nicki Minaj posts AI-generated photo of Jay-Z in pink wig

By Afreen Shaikh
Modified Oct 01, 2025 15:50 GMT
Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z (Images via Getty)
Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj is seemingly doubling down on her feud with Shawn Corey Carter, professionally known as Jay-Z. On Tuesday, September 29, 2025, the Anaconda hitmaker took to her official X account and targeted the American rapper and record executive by sharing an AI-generated photo.

Nicki Minaj, who has reportedly expressed her issues with the Roc Nation founder, Jay-Z, before, continued to take aim at him by posting an AI image. On Tuesday, the 42-year-old artist, born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, shared a photo of Jay-Z in a pink wig.

Notably, the picture shows a tense Jay-Z seemingly sitting in a formal setting with a “lawsuit” proceeding being read to him. Meanwhile, after Nicki Minaj shared the AI-generated image on the social media platform X, netizens were quick to share their thoughts.

Commenting on the same, an X-user took a jab at Jay-Z’s facial features and wrote:

“This not accurate he needs more wrinkles.”
Fans of the Grammy-winning artist joked about the wig and added:

Meanwhile, some admirers of the Super Bass rapper also called out Jay-Z for not paying her money from their TIDAL deal.

Why is Nicki Minaj feuding with Jay-Z?

Nicki Minaj at The 2024 Met Gala (Image via Getty)
According to US Weekly, Nicki Minaj took to social media to announce her public disagreement with Jay-Z. Her beef with the record executive reportedly stems from their deal at Tidal, a global music streaming service that Jay-Z co-founded in 2015.

When the streaming service was founded, Minaj, who was one of the artist partners, was reportedly gifted 3 per cent in equity. However, Jay-Z sold the majority ownership of Tidal in 2021 to Jack Dorsey’s Square company for $302 million.

After Tidal was sold, Nicki wrote a tweet in September 2024 and alleged that she didn’t receive a fair deal and was only offered $1,000,000 for her share. She claimed:

“I received a call advising tidal was sold & they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars… The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I HAD TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT IN 24 HOURS IF I WANTED THE 1MM or the “offer” was off the table.”
The artist went on and doubled down on the financial dispute. On July 9, 2025, Nicki shared a tweet and wrote:

“We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it nigga.”

According to Vice, Nicki has also directed her criticism towards Roc Nation members and its CEO, Desiree Perez, besides Jay-Z.

For the unversed, Nicki Minaj recently teased a possible release date for her next album on X. The artist wrote “3.27.26,” alongside a CD emoji on Tuesday, September 23. According to Billboard, the singer released her Pink Friday 2 sequel in December 2023.

The album reportedly debuted atop the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Pink Friday 2 earned 228,000 total album-equivalent units in the opening week, and with its release, Minaj became the first female rapper to notch three No. 1 albums.

