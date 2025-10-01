"Not accurate. He needs more wrinkles": Internet reacts after Nicki Minaj posts AI-generated photo of Jay-Z in pink wig

Trinidadian rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj is seemingly doubling down on her feud with Shawn Corey Carter, professionally known as Jay-Z. On Tuesday, September 29, 2025, the Anaconda hitmaker took to her official X account and targeted the American rapper and record executive by sharing an AI-generated photo.Nicki Minaj, who has reportedly expressed her issues with the Roc Nation founder, Jay-Z, before, continued to take aim at him by posting an AI image. On Tuesday, the 42-year-old artist, born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, shared a photo of Jay-Z in a pink wig. Notably, the picture shows a tense Jay-Z seemingly sitting in a formal setting with a “lawsuit” proceeding being read to him. Meanwhile, after Nicki Minaj shared the AI-generated image on the social media platform X, netizens were quick to share their thoughts. Commenting on the same, an X-user took a jab at Jay-Z’s facial features and wrote:“This not accurate he needs more wrinkles.” 𝐊𝐚𝐡🥷🏽 @onikakiddiepoolLINK@NICKIMINAJ This not accurate he needs more wrinklesFans of the Grammy-winning artist joked about the wig and added:lala @lala_w_87LINK@NICKIMINAJ Not the pink lace front wig 🤣🤣🤣😩sendyoreader @Shney677LINK@NICKIMINAJ Nicki, you’re hurting me! My stomach in knots from laughter !! 🤭 😭😂ClaraEmilee @ItsClaraMinajLINK@NICKIMINAJ Not the pink hair🤭Meanwhile, some admirers of the Super Bass rapper also called out Jay-Z for not paying her money from their TIDAL deal.D.O.O.S.H🥰 @EvaDooshLINK@NICKIMINAJ Lmao 🤣 Nicki Minaj is a menace. Jay better pay her money and stop getting into women's business‘Ka$hhLewinsky💰🦄 @iammkasshhLINK@NICKIMINAJ PAY OUR GIRL HER FUNDS 🤣Sallypeterss🇰🇪/Nicki's Day🎂💖🎀 @onikagagnLINK@NICKIMINAJ Jigga man better pay upWhy is Nicki Minaj feuding with Jay-Z?Nicki Minaj at The 2024 Met Gala (Image via Getty)According to US Weekly, Nicki Minaj took to social media to announce her public disagreement with Jay-Z. Her beef with the record executive reportedly stems from their deal at Tidal, a global music streaming service that Jay-Z co-founded in 2015.When the streaming service was founded, Minaj, who was one of the artist partners, was reportedly gifted 3 per cent in equity. However, Jay-Z sold the majority ownership of Tidal in 2021 to Jack Dorsey’s Square company for $302 million.After Tidal was sold, Nicki wrote a tweet in September 2024 and alleged that she didn’t receive a fair deal and was only offered $1,000,000 for her share. She claimed:“I received a call advising tidal was sold &amp; they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars… The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I HAD TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT IN 24 HOURS IF I WANTED THE 1MM or the “offer” was off the table.”The artist went on and doubled down on the financial dispute. On July 9, 2025, Nicki shared a tweet and wrote:“We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it nigga.”According to Vice, Nicki has also directed her criticism towards Roc Nation members and its CEO, Desiree Perez, besides Jay-Z. For the unversed, Nicki Minaj recently teased a possible release date for her next album on X. The artist wrote “3.27.26,” alongside a CD emoji on Tuesday, September 23. According to Billboard, the singer released her Pink Friday 2 sequel in December 2023.The album reportedly debuted atop the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Pink Friday 2 earned 228,000 total album-equivalent units in the opening week, and with its release, Minaj became the first female rapper to notch three No. 1 albums.