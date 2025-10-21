“Not a catholic pop era”: Netizens react as Rosalía shares snippet of new music

Spanish pop star Rosalía has shared a preview of her upcoming album Lux, her fourth studio LP, set for release on November 7, 2025, via Columbia Records. The artist confirmed the news on October 20, 2025, during a livestream from Madrid’s Gran Vía, where she also unveiled the album artwork, in which she is in a nun’s attire against a baby-blue backdrop, as reported by Variety on October 20, 2025. During the broadcast, the singer said, &quot;Been waiting so long for this day, this moment, and finally, this moment has arrived.&quot;Fans have had a big reaction on social media to the album announcement and its visual elements, with some saying that this is not going to be &quot;catholic pop.&quot;Amr JAL @Amr_JALLINKNot a catholic pop era❣️سبحان سیفی ❣️ @SubhanS69510798LINKRosalía always pushes boundaries with her sound and visuals Can’t wait to see how she blends flamenco roots with modern beats this time.🦋 @rslstanLINKmusic about to be saved it’s over for everyone elseMany fans are also predicting big things for her new album era.rubén ♱ LUX IN NOCTE @xcxrubenLINKALREADY SONG OF THE MILLENIUMmiguel @_fkamigsLINKher magnum opus is comingKapil Bawra @Kapilbawra77418LINKALREADY SONG OF THE MILLENIUM🎵More about Rosalía's new albumThe announcement came after weeks of cryptic online teasers and billboards worldwide. One of her most notable hints came through a simple tweet reading, “LUX = LOVE.” Fans had also spotted posters in major cities and a short clip of Rosalía listening to a symphonic recording with a rosary between her teeth, as reported by Pitchfork on October 20, 2025.The release of Lux marks Rosalía’s first full-length project since Motomami in March 2022, which earned her a Latin Grammy for Album of the Year at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, according to Variety. The win made her the first woman ever to claim the honor twice, following her 2019 victory for El Mal Querer.Motomami was widely praised for blending reggaeton, flamenco, and avant-garde pop, and featured production collaborations with Noah Goldstein, Michael Uzowuru, Dylan Wiggins, and Pharrell Williams.Since then, Rosalía has expanded her sound through a series of collaborations. She collaborated with Björk for Oral, teamed up with Blackpink’s Lisa on New Woman, and appeared alongside Ralphie Choo for Omega. In 2023, she also released RR, a three-track EP with then-fiancé Rauw Alejandro, which featured the hit songs Beso, Vampiros, and Promesa as reported by Pitchfork, Oct. 20, 2025.Rosalía performing at the 24th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)Rosalía talks about her creative growthIn a recent interview with Highsnobiety, as reported by Variety on October 20, 2025, the Spanish singer-songwriter talked about her creative growth during the making of Lux. &quot;I’ve changed a lot, but at the same time, I’m still wrapping my head around the same things. It’s like I still have the same questions and the same desire to answer them. I still have the same love for the past and the same curiosity for the future.&quot;While Rosalía has not yet shared a tracklist or official single, fans recently circulated a short snippet of her listening to what sounded like orchestral instrumentation, suggesting that Lux may build on the genre-bending experimentation of Motomami, but with a new edge.The rollout has also underscored the singer’s talent for performance beyond the stage. Her Gran Vía reveal was broadcast simultaneously on TikTok and Instagram, though her TikTok stream was abruptly cut off, reportedly because she was seen smoking a cigarette while driving, a violation of the platform’s policy according to Variety. The incident briefly trended on social media, but fans largely focused on the reveal itself.With Lux now only weeks away, anticipation continues to grow. Billboard teasers in global hubs like Times Square have amplified excitement around Rosalía’s new chapter. At the time of press, details about specific influences or guest artists have not been revealed.Physical formats of Lux, including limited-edition vinyl and CD packages, are already available for preorder on the artist's website, with a signed postcard edition retailing for $34.99.