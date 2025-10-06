“Daddy’s check must’ve cleared”: Netizens react to Rolling Stone stating Gracie Abrams’ ‘That’s So True’ should win ‘Song of the Year’ at the Grammys

Rolling Stone has declared that Gracie Abrams’ That’s So True &quot;should win&quot; Song of the Year at the upcoming 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The magazine published its predictions for ten Grammy categories on October 3, 2025, ahead of the official nominations announcement, scheduled for November 7, 2025.That’s So True, Abrams' first Top 10 hit, and earned praise for its emotional storytelling, according to Rolling Stone, who describe the track as a “highly addictive rollercoaster ride.&quot; Rolling Stone also said that Gracie Abrams deserves to win her first Grammy after two previous nominations.Some fans on social media seem to think that Rolling Stone's opinion may not be genuine, with some saying that a &quot;check must’ve cleared.&quot; Gracie Abrams is the daughter of Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath, a former political aide. J.J. and Katie lead Bad Robot Productions at present, as reported by PEOPLE on December 17, 2024aesi.🎠 @frankalationsLINKdaddy’s check must’ve clearedbirdga @shakiraera31331LINKThe rolling stone is literally just the place where artists send checks for positive reviews. No intergrity, no objectivity and irrelevant.✗✗✗✗✗ @_ignorant_slutLINKIf this doesn't prove Rolling Stones are bought and paid for I don't know what willMany fans have also expressed their opinion on which artist is deserving of the award, with some mentioning Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, and Chappell Roan.ą ʑ ų Ɩ ą 𐚁 @azulademieeLINKthey think gracie abrams should win a grammy over lady gaga, kendrick lamar and sabrina carpenter..Saysosis @saysosisLINKIt should be Miley’s song tbhBubble 🍋 🇵🇸 @bubblesiivyLINKNot when the subway by chappell roan is right there 🙂‍↔️More on what Rolling Stone said about Gracie AbramsIn the Rolling Stone feature published on October 3, 2025, SiriusXM Vice President of Music Programming Alex Tear praised Gracie Abrams’ depth of songwriting and connection with her listeners, calling her “a storyteller” whose “audience and fans are dialing into her experiences.”, adding, &quot;I can’t wait to hear what’s next from Gracie, but she’s definitely deserving of being recognized by the Academy this year.&quot;As reported by Rolling Stone, Gracie Abrams’ career gained momentum after opening for Taylor Swift on tour earlier this year, a co-sign that introduced her to new audiences. That’s So True became her breakout hit, debuting in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and expanding her reach beyond her established indie-pop base.Gracie Abrams at the 67th GRAMMY Awards, 2025 (Image via Getty)The track, co-written with longtime collaborator Audrey Hobert, was featured on the deluxe version of Gracie Abrams' 2024 album The Secret of Us. Though she has yet to secure a win, Rolling Stone noted that this song “marks Abrams’ most confident, emotionally resonant release to date.”The publication positioned Gracie Abrams alongside veteran artists like Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar in the Song of the Year category.Predicted Rolling Stone nominees for Song of the YearAlthough they think Gracie Abrams &quot;should win&quot;, Rolling Stone predicted that Sabrina Carpenter’s summer 2025 track Manchild, produced by Jack Antonoff, will likely win the Song of the Year award at the 2026 Grammys. Jack Antonoff reportedly told Rolling Stone that Manchild is “easily my favorite song we’ve ever done together.” Larry Calderon Jr., the program director for Y100.7 in Miami, described Carpenter’s year as “incredible,” noting that she has “hit that Number One hot debut” while continuing to refine her sharp lyricism..“Hitting that Number One hot debut, and Jack Antonoff continuing to produce so many bangers for her. It’s really sharp lyricism that we got there. For me, she’s really one of the front-runners.”Manchild reportedly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and follows Sabrina Carpenter’s two prior Grammy wins, though neither was for Song Of The Year.Sabrina Carpenter, winner of the Best Pop Vocal Album for &quot;Short n' Sweet&quot; and the Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso,” poses in the press room during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2025 (Image via Getty)Along with Gracie Abrams' That's So True, Rolling Stone also highlighted Lady Gaga’s track Abracadabra, from her 2025 album Mayhem, as a potential major win. Gaga has been nominated four times in this category without a victory, making 2025 a possible turning point. SiriusXM Vice President of Music Programming Alex Tear said she was a “front-runner,” saying she has “modernized her signature sound” while maintaining the “core feels” of her earlier work.&quot;She does great work, she’s been doing it for a long time. She continues to deliver air-defining music. She’s modernized her signature sound, going back to her core feels.&quot;Lady Gaga has won 14 Grammy Awards from 38 nominations to date, though none for Song Of The Year. Her latest win was in February 2025, for Die With a Smile, her collaboration with Bruno Mars, which won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars accept the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Award for &quot;Die with a Smile&quot; onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2025 (Image via Getty)The publication also stated that Bad Bunny’s Baile Inolvidable is a serious contender amid the artist’s global momentum. The magazine also described 2026 as potentially &quot;The Year of Bad Bunny&quot;, talking about his upcoming Super Bowl LX halftime show and world tour. According to Rolling Stone, a win for Bad Bunny in this category would be “historic,” particularly as he expands Latin representation in major Grammy fields traditionally dominated by English-language pop and rock acts. Calderon Jr. said,&quot;I think Bad Bunny is going to be a surprise factor for the Grammys. He has been able to cross over so flawlessly, in a way that no other artist on the Latin side has been able to do. His energy and just his artistry is so great.&quot;Bad Bunny has won two Grammy awards and eleven Latin Grammy awards to date, and was named Billboard's Artist Of The Year in 2022. He is set to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, as reported by Billboard on October 5, 2025. Bad Bunny accepts an award at the 65th Grammy Awards, 2023 (Image via Getty)The full list of predicted Rolling Stone nominees for Song of the Year includes:Sabrina Carpenter, ManchildGracie Abrams, That’s So TrueLady Gaga, AbracadabraKendrick Lamar, LutherChappell Roan, The SubwayBad Bunny, Baile InolvidableHuntr/x, GoldenAlex Warren, OrdinaryAs announced by the Recording Academy, the 2026 GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with nominations announced on November 7, 2025.The 2026 awards ceremony will also include two new categories, namely Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. The Academy also updated eligibility rules for Best New Artist, allowing musicians previously credited on Album of the Year nominees to qualify if they meet certain conditions. Fans can check the official Grammy website for more details.