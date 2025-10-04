  • home icon
  How many artists have participated in the 'No Music For Genocide' campaign? Lorde reportedly blocks her music in Israel and joins the boycott

How many artists have participated in the ‘No Music For Genocide’ campaign? Lorde reportedly blocks her music in Israel and joins the boycott

By Devangee
Modified Oct 04, 2025 11:38 GMT
Lorde at the Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

Singer-songwriter Lorde is now one of more than 1,000 artists and record labels that have joined the ‘No Music For Genocide’ (NMFG) campaign, a boycott movement calling on musicians to block their music from streaming in Israel.

The initiative, launched in September 2025, aims to protest what it describes as the “ongoing genocide in Gaza,” according to a statement shared by the campaign on Instagram on October 3, 2025.

The collective announced that over 600 new artists have joined in recent weeks, expanding the total number of participants to more than 1,000. Among the latest names are Lorde, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, IDLES, MUNA, Paloma Faith, Obongjayar, Pinegrove, Marc Rebillet, Sir Chloe, and electronic label Hyperdub Records.

In a post on Instagram, NMFG described the campaign as “one tangible action in a broader movement,” asking participants to reject sponsorships from companies “working directly with the Israeli occupation forces” and to support other demilitarization initiatives.

Lorde removes her music from Apple Music in Israel

Lorde has reportedly blocked her music on Apple Music in Israel following the New Zealand-born singer’s outspoken pro-Palestinian statement during a New York City concert this week.

The incident drew attention after clips went viral showing the 28-year-old performing her hit track Team at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. As she reached the chorus, Lorde reportedly shouted, “Free f*****g Palestine!” while the stage lighting flashed red, green, white, and black, representing the Palestinian flag.

Reportedly longtime advocate for Palestinian rights, Lorde has expressed support since 2017, when she became aware of the occupation and violence affecting Palestinians, prompting her to cancel a planned show in Tel Aviv.

More about No Music For Genocide

According to NME's report on October 4, 2025, Lorde, IDLES, and MUNA are among the newest additions to the boycott, joining hundreds of musicians who have geo-blocked their music from Israeli streaming platforms. Artists have reportedly done so either by adjusting their release territories or submitting geo-block requests through their labels or distributors.

The initiative has drawn comparisons to the music industry’s response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, when major labels such as Sony, Universal, and Warner suspended operations in the country. NMFG participants are now urging those same companies to take similar action against Israel.

Massive Attack, Fontaines D.C., Amyl & The Sniffers, Kneecap, Rina Sawayama, Primal Scream, Yaeji, and Björk were among the first artists to back the boycott when it launched in September 2025. Since then, the list has grown rapidly, with new signatories joining weekly as part of what the group calls an effort to “erode the support Israel needs to continue its genocide.”

The group has also expressed solidarity with other global movements, including Spain’s ban on Israel-bound ships and planes, the Film Workers for Palestine pledge, and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

Hayley Williams of Paramore recently explained via social media why some of her band’s music briefly reappeared on Israeli streaming platforms despite their participation in the boycott. “My team have been relentless in trying to help get it done,” Williams reportedly said, encouraging “as many artists as possible” to join NMFG.

Lorde’s participation in the boycott coincides with her ongoing Ultrasound world tour. Her current North American leg runs through late October, followed by scheduled UK shows in Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Birmingham

At the time of press, Lorde has not issued any statement on joining the boycott.

