Singer-songwriter Lorde is now one of more than 1,000 artists and record labels that have joined the ‘No Music For Genocide’ (NMFG) campaign, a boycott movement calling on musicians to block their music from streaming in Israel. The initiative, launched in September 2025, aims to protest what it describes as the “ongoing genocide in Gaza,” according to a statement shared by the campaign on Instagram on October 3, 2025.The collective announced that over 600 new artists have joined in recent weeks, expanding the total number of participants to more than 1,000. Among the latest names are Lorde, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, IDLES, MUNA, Paloma Faith, Obongjayar, Pinegrove, Marc Rebillet, Sir Chloe, and electronic label Hyperdub Records.In a post on Instagram, NMFG described the campaign as “one tangible action in a broader movement,” asking participants to reject sponsorships from companies “working directly with the Israeli occupation forces” and to support other demilitarization initiatives. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLorde removes her music from Apple Music in IsraelLorde has reportedly blocked her music on Apple Music in Israel following the New Zealand-born singer’s outspoken pro-Palestinian statement during a New York City concert this week.The incident drew attention after clips went viral showing the 28-year-old performing her hit track Team at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. As she reached the chorus, Lorde reportedly shouted, “Free f*****g Palestine!” while the stage lighting flashed red, green, white, and black, representing the Palestinian flag.Reportedly longtime advocate for Palestinian rights, Lorde has expressed support since 2017, when she became aware of the occupation and violence affecting Palestinians, prompting her to cancel a planned show in Tel Aviv. WearThePeace @WearThePeaceCoLINKLorde whose been pro-Palestinian since 2017 when she was educated on the colonization and violence committed against Palestinians leading her to cancel her show in Tel Aviv lights up her stage with the Palestine colors.More about No Music For Genocide According to NME's report on October 4, 2025, Lorde, IDLES, and MUNA are among the newest additions to the boycott, joining hundreds of musicians who have geo-blocked their music from Israeli streaming platforms. Artists have reportedly done so either by adjusting their release territories or submitting geo-block requests through their labels or distributors.The initiative has drawn comparisons to the music industry’s response to Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, when major labels such as Sony, Universal, and Warner suspended operations in the country. NMFG participants are now urging those same companies to take similar action against Israel.Massive Attack, Fontaines D.C., Amyl &amp; The Sniffers, Kneecap, Rina Sawayama, Primal Scream, Yaeji, and Björk were among the first artists to back the boycott when it launched in September 2025. Since then, the list has grown rapidly, with new signatories joining weekly as part of what the group calls an effort to “erode the support Israel needs to continue its genocide.”The group has also expressed solidarity with other global movements, including Spain’s ban on Israel-bound ships and planes, the Film Workers for Palestine pledge, and the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.Hayley Williams of Paramore recently explained via social media why some of her band’s music briefly reappeared on Israeli streaming platforms despite their participation in the boycott. “My team have been relentless in trying to help get it done,” Williams reportedly said, encouraging “as many artists as possible” to join NMFG.Paramore Brasil @paramorebrasilLINKast week, Paramore's and Hayley Williams' albums were blocked from Israel's streaming platforms, as part of the 'No Music For Genocide' campaign, in support of Palestine. Shortly afterward, the albums were re-added to Israel's platforms by the band's former record label, Atlantic Records - only Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party, Hayley's independent album, remained blocked.Fans asked the band to explain the reason the albums had been unblocked, and Hayley took a stance today on Instagram, confirming that the albums have been removed from Israel again: &quot;I was waiting for confirmation that all Atlantic albums are indeed blocked and participating in the no music for genocide initiative. Talking about it prematurely could just cause more confusion. I don't know why these albums became available again after they had been successfully blocked. I've been wondering if these albums will really be able to be part of this boycott, but my team has been working tirelessly to make it happen. Finally, I can only be a spokesperson for myself, but I hope that Paramore's albums are/remain removed, because I believe boycotts work and I think the greatest possible number of artists should try to participate in this initiative. I love you all and it's really good to know that the people who support Paramore do not support genocide and are willing to speak up and raise issues, even if those issues are about their band. ❤️Lorde's participation in the boycott coincides with her ongoing Ultrasound world tour. Her current North American leg runs through late October, followed by scheduled UK shows in Manchester, London, Glasgow, and BirminghamAt the time of press, Lorde has not issued any statement on joining the boycott.