“Stand in solidarity in support of free speech”: Sarah McLachlan cancels performance at Disney’s ‘Lilith Fair’ premiere amid Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension

Sarah McLachlan and fellow artist Jewel were scheduled to perform at the premiere of Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery on Sunday night, September 21, 2025, in Los Angeles. However, both artists canceled their performances in a move of solidarity to support free speech, McLachlan told attendees, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on September 21, 2025.The premiere, hosted at The Ford, coincided with ongoing fallout from Disney’s suspension of ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel following controversial remarks he made about the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Sarah McLachlan’s announcement reportedly came at the end of her remarks before the documentary screening, where she said,&quot;I know you’re expecting a performance tonight, and I’m so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologize if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech.&quot;Organizers confirmed that while the musical performances would not take place, attendees were invited to remain for a reception celebrating the film.Sarah McLachlan talks about free speech and advocacySarah McLachlan reportedly talked about broader social issues in addition to the performance cancellation. She noted the contraction of women’s, trans, and queer rights, and the “muzzling of free speech” in contemporary society. Ahead of the screening, a slide noted that ABC News Studios and Hulu support the Downtown Women’s Center, LGBTQ+ advocacy group PFLAG, and the Geena Davis Institute. Each organization works on initiatives including support for homeless women and gender-diverse individuals, and improved media representation of women and girls. QR codes for these organizations were displayed for attendees. In her remarks, Sarah McLachlan reportedly said,“It’s a gift for all of us to see [this film], but also I’ve grappled with being here tonight and around what to say about the present situation that we are all faced with. I think we’re all fearful for what comes next, and none of us know, but what I do know is that I have to keep pushing forward as an artist, as a woman to find a way through… I see music as a bridge to our shared humanity, to finding common ground.”The actress also talked about the importance of collaboration and solidarity, referencing lessons learned from Lilith Fair itself, saying &quot;If Lilith taught me anything, it taught me there is a great strength in coming together to lift each other up instead of tearing each other down&quot;Sarah McLachlan concluded her statement by formally announcing the cancellation of performances. The performance cancellation comes amid Disney’s ongoing response to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension. Kimmel was suspended indefinitely after station owners Nexstar and Sinclair refused to air Jimmy Kimmel Live! following his remarks about Charlie Kirk.More about the premiere of Lilith Fair: Building a MysteryWhile the event invitation referenced “special surprise performances,” a source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Sarah McLachlan and Jewel were the scheduled performers. Olivia Rodrigo was reportedly the surprise guest, appearing in the final segment of the documentary in an interview praising Lilith Fair artists as her “North stars.”Olivia Rodrigo fan. @statsoirLINKSarah Mclachlan reveals that Olivia Rodrigo would be the perfect young artist to help bring Lilith Fair.The premiere featured a red carpet attended by singer Lisa Loeb, actor-comedian Mae Martin, and actor Charlie Barnett. No press members were included on the red carpet.Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery retraces the iconic 1990s music festival that showcased female solo acts and bands. The 1-hour, 39-minute film highlights challenges faced by artists, including protests, backlash, and free speech controversies during the tour. Diane Sawyer, Ally Pankiw, Sarah McLachlan and Dan Levy attend the premiere of &quot;Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery&quot; during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (Image via Getty)The documentary was directed by Alli Pankiw. Dan Levy served as a producer, while Diane Sawyer was executive producer. Sarah McLachlan and the production team appeared at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier in September for the film’s premiere. Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery was released Sunday on Hulu and Disney+.