"Of course he likes that because he's a travesty" — Chef Andrew Zimmern weighs in on Diddy preferring apple sauce on his cheeseburgers

Diddy's preference for having apple sauce-laden cheeseburgers has been mentioned twice in the testimonies of his trial by now. Recently, American chef and restaurateur Andrew Zimmern weighed in on the same, talking to TMZ on May 26, 2025. Zimmern said,

"I don't like to yuck on anyone's yum, but applesauce and hamburger is a complete travesty. And of course he likes that because he's a travesty."

Chef Andrew Zimmern also commented on the revelations coming forward in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial. The chef started his statement by mentioning that it is during the most horrible situations that people learn the most interesting things, reportedly referring to the combination of applesauce on burgers.

Then, Zimmern proceeded to say,

"His (Sean Combs) behavior toward women is reprehensible and evil."

Zimmern also mentioned that the issue of garnishes on hamburgers is one of the most debated, comparing it to pineapple on pizza. Chef Andrew Zimmer's comments come in light of the testimonies given by Combs' former employees.

Testimonies by Diddy's ex-employees describing his liking for applesauce explored

As per the NY Post's report dated May 22, 2025, Diddy's ex-employee George Kalpan testified about the frequent use of the Black AMEX card for most things the rapper requested, such as villas, baby oil, and yacht leases.

At that point, Sean Combs' attorney, Marc Agnifilo, asked if applesauce was one of the frequently purchased items and if it was used on cheeseburgers, to which Kaplan said,

“Mr. Combs loves applesauce and eats it on the side or on top of a lot of things. Cheeseburgers being one of them."

Additionally, the rapper's other former assistant, David James, testified that Diddy always bought American ketchup with him because the local ketchup wasn't up to his expectations. James also mentioned that Combs regularly packed applesauce with him and confessed to being aware of the rapper's liking for the applesauce.

In his testimony, George Kaplan added that Diddy chucked apples at one of his girlfriends, called Gina. This incident reportedly took place at Sean Combs' Miami mansion in 2015.

Kaplan claimed that the rapper threw the apples hard and "was very angry". His then-girlfriend, Gina, was attempting to shield herself using her arms and trying to move away from the rapper. The rapper's former employee mentioned that the apples were a decoration in Combs' mansion, so he wasn't sure whether the ones he chucked at Gina were real or fake.

In addition to revealing his liking for applesauce, George Kaplan revealed that the perks of working for Sean Combs weren't favorable. He said he would work 80 to 100 hours per week in shifts that could last as late as 7 in the morning. However, he was paid $125,000 for the first year, and despite being one of Diddy's trusted employees, the rapper would threaten him about losing his job.

Expand Tweet

Kaplan mentioned that he stopped working for Sean Combs after witnessing the rapper's violent behavior toward Cassie Ventura on a private plane and then with his other girlfriend, Gina. In his testimony, George Kaplan said:

“I was not comfortable or aligned with the physical behavior that had been going on."

According to a May 26, 2025, report by the NY Post, Diddy's former assistant Capricorn Clark is set to take the stand in the rapper's trial on May 27, 2025. It is speculated that she could testify on the details of Combs' jealousy that led to a break-in at Kid Cudi's home.

