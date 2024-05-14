ONE OK ROCK's 2024 Premonition World Tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The One OK ROCK 2024 Premonition World Tour is scheduled to be held from September 14, 2024, to October 23, 2024, in venues across mainland Asia, Europe, and North America. This will be the band's first major tour of the year and will be preceded by a few shows.

The tour was announced by the band via a post on their official Instagram account on May 13, 2024, and will feature performances in cities such as Tokyo, Paris, Toronto, Düsseldorf, and London, among others.

The artist presale for the tour starts on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by registering at the Laylo page for the tour, the link to which is in the band's social media bio.

There will also be a Live Nation presale for the North American tour dates at the same time. Said presale can be accessed with the code SOUNDCHECK. Also available will be local venue presales, with the code for the Kia Forum show being INGLEWOOD.

General tickets for the tour will be released on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the aforementioned Laylo page, the band's official website, or ticket vendors such as Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

ONE OK ROCK's 2024 Premonition World Tour: Dates and venues

The dates and venues for the ONE OK ROCK 2024 Premonition World Tour are given below:

September 14, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan at Ajinomoto Stadium

September 15, 2024 — Tokyo, Japan at Ajinomoto Stadium

September 21, 2024 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan at Kaohsiung National Stadium

October 5, 2024 — Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

October 7, 2024 — Paris, France at Zénith de Paris at La Villette

October 11, 2024 — London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley

October 18, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at Coca-Cola Coliseum

October 23, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Kia Forum

Expand Tweet

Ahead of the tour, ONE OK ROCK will start the year with a few performances as part of the Special Dry Live shows at the Belluna Dome in Kami-Yamaguchi, Japan, on May 18, 2024, and May 19, 2024, as well as at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan, on May 25, 2024.

ONE OK ROCK is reportedly also working on a new album, with band singer Takahiro Moriuchi telling Hypebeast magazine in an exclusive interview on October 13, 2023, that the band plans to work on a record after their then ongoing Asia tour:

"Make a new album. I mean, it’s actually almost done. We want to tour again so badly, so we don’t want to waste any time. For 10 years, we couldn’t make it to Jakarta for a solo show. We did go there with Ed Sheeran for his tour last time, but even that was 4 years ago. I don’t want to wait years like that again, so we’re trying to tour as much as we can and as soon as possible."

Expand Tweet

ONE OK ROCK is best known for their eighth studio album, Ambitions. Released in a Japanese version as well as an international version, the platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Japanese album chart with the former.

With the latter version, the album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hard Rock Chart and at number 52 on the Korean album chart, among other chart positions attained after its release.