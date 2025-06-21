"Out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff": TD Jakes and Oprah deny being a part of Diddy's freak off parties

Multiple celebrities recused their names from being a part of Diddy's freak off parties since the rapper's arrest in September 2024, with Oprah Winfrey and TD Jakes being new additions to the list.

Oprah joined renowned Bishop TD Jakes for a conversation addressing faith, intention, and alignment on June 19, 2025. One of the topics of the conversation was the current tendency of people to indulge in false news and other people's lives:

"I stopped by Puffy's house for 30 minutes to say 'Happy Birthday' to him during the day at 2'o'clock with staff people and out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff...We were sharing the same...Let's get Jerry Springer on it." TD Jakes mentioned.

TD Jakes proceeded to joke about it to make his point about people's love for "salacious stories" and spreading such unverified claims. He said he's almost 70 years old and a grandfather, asking the audience, "What do I look like?"

TD Jakes' comment followed Oprah Winfrey's clarification concerning her presence at Diddy's freak-off parties. The conversation touched on rumors of them being a part of Sean "Diddy" Combs' gathering, stemming from a discussion about AI.

Oprah Winfrey mentioned that there were multiple AI-generated nude images of her with Sean Combs online, which she attempted to take down but failed. Denying speculations of her presence at the rapper's parties, Oprah Winfrey said:

"First of all, I have never been near a Puff party. I have never been near a Puff party. And anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I am the first one out...the nature of my personality is that I am not a party person. That is not who I am. I like to sit at home with my thoughts by the fire, with the dogs."

Alleged 'drug mule' and Diddy's former assistant, Brendan Paul, testifies at rapper's trial

Yet another key testimony was delivered at Diddy's ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering trial on June 20, 2025. This time, the witness was the rapper's former assistant, Brendan Paul.

Brendan is a former Syracuse men's basketball player who was arrested around the same time that the feds raided Sean Combs' L.A. and Miami mansions in March 2024.

He was charged with felony cocaine possession at the Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport when he was on a private jet with Combs and Kristina Khorram, headed to the Bahamas.

While Brendan came to court on June 17, 2025, with an intent to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, U.S District Judge Arun Subramanian said that he would sign an immunity order. This compelled Combs' former assistant to testify.

Brednan claims that the cocaine was for Diddy and that he didn't tell law enforcement the truth because of "loyalty." After denying his status as a drug mule, Paul Brendan testified that Sean Combs' drug use was minimal and for personal purposes.

Diddy's former assistant admitted to buying "hard drugs" and marijuana worth thousands of dollars for the rapper.

According to Rolling Stone's report dated June 20, 2025, Brendan Paul testified that he bought marijuana for Sean Combs every two months and that he bought hard drugs for the rapper less than 10 times, paying between $300 and $500 for the same.

He also admitted to setting up for "Wild King Nights", also called "freak-offs", which were sexual encounters choreographed by Combs. Brendan claimed that he helped set up 'Wild King Nights' on some occasions, stating that the required supplies for the same were mentioned in a shared Notes app document.

Diddy's former assistant said that the items included incense, candles, condoms, liquor, a Gucci pouch with drugs, Astroglide, and soup, among other things.

Moreover, Brendan claimed that he'd pile up the towels and sheets and throw away bottles of baby oil and liquor after the 'Wild King Nights' were done with.

In addition to testifying about his role as Diddy's former assistant, Brendan Paul denied having observed the rapper's ex-girlfriend 'Jane Doe' being apprehensive before a freak-off.

One of Combs' ex-girlfriend's testified under the pseudonym 'Jane', and Brendan's testimony backed defense lawyer Brian Steel's claim about the woman being a willing participant in the freak-offs.

