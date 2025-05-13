Pearl Jam release new EP featuring songs inspired by HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

Pearl Jam dropped a new four-track EP on May 12, 2025, titled The Last of Us: Songs of Connection and Survival. The collection is filled with reimagined tracks and live recordings tied to HBO’s The Last of Us franchise; expanding on the band’s longstanding relationship with the hit apocalyptic series.

As reported by Billboard, the EP features the studio version of Future Days from Pearl Jam’s 2013 album Lightning Bolt and All or None from 2002’s Riot Act. Side B includes a live rendition of Future Days from the 2024 Ohana Festival and Present Tense (Redux), a reworked version of the No Code (1996) track.

Future Days gained prominence after appearing in The Last of Us Part II (2020), where a character performs it during an emotional scene. Joel is shown playing the song for Ellie as it symbolizes loss and connection. Pearl Jam’s connection to the franchise deepened when frontman Eddie Vedder performed this song live at The Game Awards in 2020.

The song reappeared in HBO’s The Last of Us season 2, episode 5, when a character softly sings its opening line in a Seattle theater. Ellie starts singing the track with a guitar in the theater. The moment imitates a significant scene from the video game; depicting Joel singing it for Ellie during a flashback.

As stated in the X post dated May 12, 2025, the EP is available on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Music, with a limited vinyl edition exclusive to Ten Club members.

From video games to vinyl: Pearl Jam’s creative partnership with The Last of Us

Pearl Jam’s EP release coincides with their 2025 global tour supporting their album Dark Matter, which is the 12th studio album of the band. It secured No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200 in April 2025, marking the band's seventh top-10 release.

The band’s collaboration with The Last of Us began in the year 2020. The developer of the game, Naughty Dog, featured Future Days as a narrative anchor. HBO’s adaptation further cemented the song’s role. The track was used to mirror key moments from the game in Season 2. The timing of the release aligns with the band’s ongoing tour, which includes North American and European dates.

According to Billboard, recent shows have featured guest appearances, such as Peter Frampton joining Pearl Jam in Nashville for a performance of Black. The EP’s tracklist seemingly bridges Pearl Jam’s discography with the franchise’s themes of loss and resilience.

Present Tense (Redux) offers a stripped-down take on the 1996 original, while the live Future Days captures Vedder’s 2024 Ohana Festival performance. As of now, the band has not confirmed if further collaborations with the franchise are planned.

Pearl Jam’s DARK MATTER TOUR 2025 continues through November 2025, with stops in London, Los Angeles, and Berlin. Previously, the band shared details of venue and concert dates for April and May on Instagram on December 9, 2024.

