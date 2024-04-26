Porter Robinson ‘SMILE! :D World Tour’ 2024- 25: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Porter Robinson's SMILE! :D World Tour 2024- 25 is scheduled to be held from August 29, 2024, to March 10, 2025, in venues across mainland North America, Europe, and Asia respectively. The tour is in support of the DJ and producer's upcoming album of the same name.

The upcoming tour will feature performances New York City, Vancouver, Taipei, Glasgow, and Dublin, among others. The tour was announced by Porter Robinson via a post on his official Instagram page on April 25, 2024:

Artist presale for the Porter Robinson tour will be available from April 30, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by registering at the official Laylo tour page of Porter Robinson.

A Live Nation presale will be available from May 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code RIFF. Simultaneously, there will be local venue presales available. The code for the Nashville show is SOUNDCHECK.

General tickets will be available from May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster, Prekindle, Live Nation, AXS, or other major ticket vendors. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Porter Robinson's SMILE! :D World Tour 2024- 25 dates and venues

Porter Robinson will release his upcoming album, Smile! :D, on July 26, 2024 via Mom + Pop Music label. The album will be the DJ's first new album in three years and his second with the new label after 2021's Nurture.

Now Porter Robinson has announced a brand new world tour in support of said upcoming project and he is bringing along a couple of artists as openers with him. Digicore singer ericdoa will support him on the North America leg, while indie band Galileo Gallelei will support him in Japan.

The full list of dates and venues for Porter Robinson's SMILE! :D World Tour 2024- 25 is given below:

August 29, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 30, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

August 31, 2024 – New York City, New York at Forest Hills Stadium

September 5, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

September 6, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena

September 7, 2024 – Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

September 10, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium

September 11, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 13, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 14, 2024 – Washington, DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 15, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center

September 17, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

September 19, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

September 21, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

September 22, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

September 23, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater

September 26, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

September 27, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

September 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

September 30, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park

October 1, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion

October 8, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum

October 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl

October 12, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 13, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

October 15, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel

October 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

October 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 19, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at BleauLive Theater

October 24, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre

October 25, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 29, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Revolution Concert House

October 31, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

November 1, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

November 2, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

November 25, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Samyan Mitrtown Hall

November 27, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore at The Star Performing Arts Centre

December 8, 2024 – Manila, Philippines at The Podium

December 10, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at Zepp New Taipei

December 12, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Myunghwa Live Hall

February 10, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Garden Theater

February 11, 2025 – Osaka, Japan at Namba Hatch

February 12, 2025 – Nagoya, Japan at Diamond Hall

February 14, 2025 – Fukuoka, Japan at UNITEDLAB

February 21, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt

February 22, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany at Fabrik

February 24, 2025 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller Music Hall

February 25, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden at Berns

February 26. 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega

February 28, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg

March 3, 2025 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall

March 4, 2025 – Paris, France at Salle Pleyel

March 6, 2025 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton

March 7, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Albert Hall

March 8, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at SWG3 Galvanizers

March 10, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre

Porter Robinson is best known for his debut album, Worlds, which was released on August 12, 2014. The album peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 86 on the UK album chart.