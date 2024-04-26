Porter Robinson ‘SMILE! :D World Tour’ 2024- 25: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Porter Robinson's SMILE! :D World Tour 2024- 25 is scheduled to be held from August 29, 2024, to March 10, 2025, in venues across mainland North America, Europe, and Asia respectively. The tour is in support of the DJ and producer's upcoming album of the same name.
The upcoming tour will feature performances New York City, Vancouver, Taipei, Glasgow, and Dublin, among others. The tour was announced by Porter Robinson via a post on his official Instagram page on April 25, 2024:
Artist presale for the Porter Robinson tour will be available from April 30, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed by registering at the official Laylo tour page of Porter Robinson.
A Live Nation presale will be available from May 1, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Said presale can be accessed with the code RIFF. Simultaneously, there will be local venue presales available. The code for the Nashville show is SOUNDCHECK.
General tickets will be available from May 3, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster, Prekindle, Live Nation, AXS, or other major ticket vendors. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Porter Robinson's SMILE! :D World Tour 2024- 25 dates and venues
Porter Robinson will release his upcoming album, Smile! :D, on July 26, 2024 via Mom + Pop Music label. The album will be the DJ's first new album in three years and his second with the new label after 2021's Nurture.
Now Porter Robinson has announced a brand new world tour in support of said upcoming project and he is bringing along a couple of artists as openers with him. Digicore singer ericdoa will support him on the North America leg, while indie band Galileo Gallelei will support him in Japan.
The full list of dates and venues for Porter Robinson's SMILE! :D World Tour 2024- 25 is given below:
- August 29, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- August 30, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- August 31, 2024 – New York City, New York at Forest Hills Stadium
- September 5, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy
- September 6, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Addition Financial Arena
- September 7, 2024 – Miami, Florida at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
- September 10, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Municipal Auditorium
- September 11, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
- September 13, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at the Mann
- September 14, 2024 – Washington, DC at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- September 15, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at UPMC Events Center
- September 17, 2024 – Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS
- September 19, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY
- September 21, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY
- September 22, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore
- September 23, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Everwise Amphitheater
- September 26, 2024 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee
- September 27, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- September 28, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory
- September 30, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park
- October 1, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at The Criterion
- October 8, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at El Paso County Coliseum
- October 11, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl
- October 12, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- October 13, 2024 – San Diego, California at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
- October 15, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Revel
- October 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- October 18, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
- October 19, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at BleauLive Theater
- October 24, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre
- October 25, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- October 29, 2024 – Boise, Idaho at Revolution Concert House
- October 31, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds
- November 1, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
- November 2, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- November 25, 2024 – Bangkok, Thailand at Samyan Mitrtown Hall
- November 27, 2024 – Singapore, Singapore at The Star Performing Arts Centre
- December 8, 2024 – Manila, Philippines at The Podium
- December 10, 2024 – Taipei, Taiwan at Zepp New Taipei
- December 12, 2024 – Seoul, South Korea at Myunghwa Live Hall
- February 10, 2025 – Tokyo, Japan at Tokyo Garden Theater
- February 11, 2025 – Osaka, Japan at Namba Hatch
- February 12, 2025 – Nagoya, Japan at Diamond Hall
- February 14, 2025 – Fukuoka, Japan at UNITEDLAB
- February 21, 2025 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt
- February 22, 2025 – Hamburg, Germany at Fabrik
- February 24, 2025 – Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller Music Hall
- February 25, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden at Berns
- February 26. 2025 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Vega
- February 28, 2025 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg
- March 3, 2025 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall
- March 4, 2025 – Paris, France at Salle Pleyel
- March 6, 2025 – London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton
- March 7, 2025 – Manchester, UK at Albert Hall
- March 8, 2025 – Glasgow, Scotland at SWG3 Galvanizers
- March 10, 2025 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre
Porter Robinson is best known for his debut album, Worlds, which was released on August 12, 2014. The album peaked at number 18 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as number 86 on the UK album chart.