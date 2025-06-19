"QUEENS together? That’s straight fire" — Internet reacts to Lola Young posing with Cardi B in a photo

British singer and songwriter Lola Young attended Cardi B's performance at the Spotify Cannes event on June 18, 2025, post which she shared a backstage picture with the female rapper on her Instagram Story.

Shortly after posting the image, Lola took to TikTok to hilariously call out Island Records' senior marketing manager, Sam Flynn, for taking a weird image of her and Cardi.

(Image via Instagram/ @lolayounggg)

In the picture, Cardi's eyes are closed from smiling while Lola is looking in another direction. "Sam Flynn, you had one job", Lola Young said before she burst out laughing.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Lola and Cardi's photo amassed a lot of traction, and netizens took to X to express their views on the same. Praising the two talented women coming together, an X user tweeted:

"QUEENS together? That’s straight fire 🔥✨ who’s styling them???"

Luna🌸 @TooCuteLuna LINK QUEENS together? That’s straight fire 🔥✨ who’s styling them???

"They ate <3 it's a moment we love it ♥️🦋💛" an X user commented.

"Power duo energy way too strong 😮‍💨🔥" another X user mentioned.

"queen of brit pop and queen of rap" an internet user stated.

"Two talented messy queens!" another internet user said.

Additionally, Cardi's fans praised her looks and her support toward Lola Young:

"Cardi b is the most supportive girl frfr!!! ❤️❤️" an X user tweeted.

"card is so teaaa" a netizen expressed.

"And just like that Cardi B is backkkk she looks amazing" another netizen remarked.

Cardi B debuts new single at Spotify's Cannes event

While a snippet of Cardi B's upcoming single Outside leaked in May 2025, the rapper performed the song at Spotify's Cannes event on June 18, 2025. The track, which releases on June 20, 2025, is produced by HeyMicki and Charlie Heat.

Halfway through her performance, Cardi told the audience that she was having a bad day and that she didn't know if it was because she was "sleepy or hungry, but there’s always tomorrow.”

As per Variety's report dated June 18, 2025, debuting her upcoming single at Spotify's recent event, Cardi rapped,

“When I tell you these ni**as ain’t shit, please believe me/ They gon’ f*ck on anything, these ni**as way too easy/Good for nothing, low-down, dirty dogs, I’m convinced/Next time you see your momma, tell her how she raised a b*tch.”

Additionally, the snippet leak of Outside didn't result in Cardi panicking but rather addressing the situation calmly during a recent livestream. As per Live Bitez's post dated June 15, 2025, the female rapper talked about the snippet leak, stating,

"I don't even care much for the song, but like everybody loves it. And that's actually one of the things that my label wants, they want me to drop the song because they love the reaction [to] it. I might drop it, I might not. I don't know."

While fans anticipate the arrival of Outside, Cardi B fans also await the release of her sophomore album, which she first announced in 2021. Cardi has addressed the sophomore project multiple times this year and has also said it will release in 2025.

During an Instagram Live session in May 2025, Cardi said that the release of her sophomore album was delayed due to the collaborators on the project.

“I really need these f*cking features. And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo!” an impatient Cardi B said.

In other news, Cardi B posted a carousel of images of her third child and announced her name, Miss Blossom Belles, on Instagram on June 17, 2025. Cardi delivered her third child amid her divorce from Offset in September 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More