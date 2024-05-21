American rapper Rapsody is embarking on a North American tour from September 19, 2024, to October 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's album Please Don't Cry and will be preceded by the brief Europe album tour announced alongside it.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Detroit, and Toronto, among others. Rhapsody announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram page on May 20, 2024.

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code LOVEDONES. General tickets will be available on May 21, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster. Presale tickets are priced at $96 plus processing fees, while general ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Rapsody ‘Please Don’t Cry’ 2024 North American tour dates and venues

Rapsody released Please Don't Cry on May 17, 2024 via Jamia and Roc Nation labels, respectively. Speaking of the album and its title in an exclusive interview with Billboard on May 14, 2024. the rapper stated:

"It’s supposed to be ironic, right. It’s Please Don’t Cry, but the real message is please do cry. Allow yourself to be human, allow yourself to feel, to sit in your emotions, to grow from it. And think of all the reasons that we do cry."

The 41-year-old MC continued:

"Of course, we cry when we’re sad, but we cry when we’re happy, too, and joyful. And we cry when we’re in love. It’s just about allowing yourself to really be imperfect and embracing the human that you are."

September 19, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Foundry

September 20, 2024 - Cambridge, Massachusetts at The Sinclair

September 21, 2024 - Hartford, Connecticut at The Webster- Underground

September 22, 2024 - New York City, New York at Bowery Ballroom

September 26, 2024 - Washington, DC at Howard Theater

September 29, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Adelaide Hall

October 1, 2024 - Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrew's Hall - The Shelter

October 2, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at The Promontory

October 5, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at Masquerade - Hell Stage

October 8, 2024 - Houston, Texas at House of Blues Bronze Peacock

October 9, 2024 - Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Dallas Cambridge Room

October 13, 2024 - Denver, Colorado at Cervantes' Other Side

October 17, 2024 - Seattle, Washington at The Crocodile Showroom

October 18, 2024 - Portland, Oregon at Hawthorne Theater

October 20, 2024 - Oakland, California at Crybaby

October 21, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at El Rey Theater

October 25, 2024 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Amos' Southend

October 27, 2024 - Raleigh, North Carolina at Lincoln Theater

As mentioned above, the singer will also embark on a brief Europe tour ahead of the North America one. The dates and venues for the same is also given below:

September 6, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Frannz Club

September 9, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Club

September 12, 2024 - Paris, France at Trabendo Club

September 15, 2024 - London, UK at Burgess Park

In addition to these, Rapsody has also stated in her announcement that South America and Africa tours in support of her album are also in the planning stages and will be revealed in the near future.

Rapsody is best known for her third studio album, Eve, which was released on August 23, 2019. The album was a success, peaking at number 76 on the Billboard 200 album chart.