American rapper Rapsody is embarking on a North American tour from September 19, 2024, to October 27, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's album Please Don't Cry and will be preceded by the brief Europe album tour announced alongside it.
The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as New York City, Detroit, and Toronto, among others. Rhapsody announced the new tour via a post on her official Instagram page on May 20, 2024.
The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code LOVEDONES. General tickets will be available on May 21, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster. Presale tickets are priced at $96 plus processing fees, while general ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Rapsody ‘Please Don’t Cry’ 2024 North American tour dates and venues
Rapsody released Please Don't Cry on May 17, 2024 via Jamia and Roc Nation labels, respectively. Speaking of the album and its title in an exclusive interview with Billboard on May 14, 2024. the rapper stated:
"It’s supposed to be ironic, right. It’s Please Don’t Cry, but the real message is please do cry. Allow yourself to be human, allow yourself to feel, to sit in your emotions, to grow from it. And think of all the reasons that we do cry."
The 41-year-old MC continued:
"Of course, we cry when we’re sad, but we cry when we’re happy, too, and joyful. And we cry when we’re in love. It’s just about allowing yourself to really be imperfect and embracing the human that you are."
Rapsody ‘Please Don’t Cry’ 2024 North American tour dates and venues are given below:
- September 19, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Foundry
- September 20, 2024 - Cambridge, Massachusetts at The Sinclair
- September 21, 2024 - Hartford, Connecticut at The Webster- Underground
- September 22, 2024 - New York City, New York at Bowery Ballroom
- September 26, 2024 - Washington, DC at Howard Theater
- September 29, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Adelaide Hall
- October 1, 2024 - Detroit, Michigan at Saint Andrew's Hall - The Shelter
- October 2, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at The Promontory
- October 5, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at Masquerade - Hell Stage
- October 8, 2024 - Houston, Texas at House of Blues Bronze Peacock
- October 9, 2024 - Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Dallas Cambridge Room
- October 13, 2024 - Denver, Colorado at Cervantes' Other Side
- October 17, 2024 - Seattle, Washington at The Crocodile Showroom
- October 18, 2024 - Portland, Oregon at Hawthorne Theater
- October 20, 2024 - Oakland, California at Crybaby
- October 21, 2024 - Los Angeles, California at El Rey Theater
- October 25, 2024 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Amos' Southend
- October 27, 2024 - Raleigh, North Carolina at Lincoln Theater
As mentioned above, the singer will also embark on a brief Europe tour ahead of the North America one. The dates and venues for the same is also given below:
- September 6, 2024 - Berlin, Germany at Frannz Club
- September 9, 2024 - Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Club
- September 12, 2024 - Paris, France at Trabendo Club
- September 15, 2024 - London, UK at Burgess Park
In addition to these, Rapsody has also stated in her announcement that South America and Africa tours in support of her album are also in the planning stages and will be revealed in the near future.
Rapsody is best known for her third studio album, Eve, which was released on August 23, 2019. The album was a success, peaking at number 76 on the Billboard 200 album chart.