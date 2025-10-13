“Really annoying and inconsiderate”: Netizens react as Travis Scott responds after fans complain of over an hour delay during his Johannesburg show

Travis Scott faced criticism from fans after his Circus Maximus show in Johannesburg, South Africa, on October 11, 2025, started over an hour late. As reported by Complex on October 12, 2025, more than 70,000 attendees were present at FNB Stadium for the performance.Fans initially speculated that the rapper’s tardiness was due to his own late arrival. One X post read, “Travis Scott finally gets on stage, over an hour late,” which was one of many comments of fans' frustration. POPiano Plug @POPianoPlugLINKTravis Scott finally gets on stage, over an hour late. #CastleLiteUnlocks #TravisScott #CircusMaximus #POPianoPlugScott quickly responded on social media, explaining the reason for the delay, saying that the weather, not his own schedule, caused the setback.&quot;Wasn’t a hour late. Lighting delay brudda Flame always ready.&quot;However, some fans weren't quite content with Travis's explanation, and said that the inordinate delay was &quot;inconsiderate&quot; and said that the rapper needs to have accountability for it.thato @thato_nmvLINKno these companies need to start respecting people’s time and money shame this is really annoying and inconsiderateTravis Scott Files @travisscottfileLINKNah u gotta admit that you did come out an hour late at some shows 😭ALI 💋🧛🏿‍♂️ @1Soul1337LINKlove you travis but you're always late gangMany other fans, on the other hand, expressed appreciation the for rapper's concert.Nj.abba @RNjabbaLINKEven if he performed for 20 minutes. The stadium was still shaking babyyyyy🤪Seinho @Airyseinho734LINKGREATEST SHOW I'VE EVER SEENJack @R32_spamLINKFLAME I BELIEVE YOU, YOU ALWAYS READY TO RAGEMore about Travis Scott's Johannesburg showDespite the delay, the rapper reportedly delivered a full and energetic performance once he took the stage. The rapper performed songs from his latest projects, including Utopia tracks My Eyes and Modern Jam, as well as popular tracks from Jackboys 2, including Dumbo and Champain &amp; Vacay, as reported by Complex.Fans were reportedly treated to a production consistent with Scott’s signature style, including elaborate stage design, pyrotechnics, and a highly cinematic atmosphere. Social media posts highlighted the excitement and relief of attendees, many of whom praised Scott’s stamina and commitment despite the unexpected start.However, many concertgoers and fans compared the Johannesburg show to Travis Scott's Leeds Festival performance earlier in 2025. At Leeds, Scott abruptly ended his headlining set after 24 songs, leaving the stage without providing a reason. Video footage from the event suggested he may have been injured after coming into contact with pyrotechnics, with one clip showing him shaking his hand and stopping mid-performance, according to Complex. Travis Scott on stage at the Leeds Festival 2018 - Day Two (Image via Getty)Following that event, Scott asked fans to share video footage of his performance, posting, “Who got the overhead video of the intro of the set at Leeds… Champain and dumbo that was maddd wild.” This contrasted with the Johannesburg show, where Scott performed the full set to the enjoyment of tens of thousands of fans.Sicko Mode gets 16× platinum certificationIn addition to his live performance achievements, Travis Scott continues to reach significant commercial milestones. His 2018 Astroworld single SICKO MODE, featuring Drake, was recently certified 16× platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), tying it with Drake’s own single God’s Plan as the second-highest-certified rap song of all time, as reported by HotNewHipHop on October 12, 2025. Only Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar’s 2016 collab track goosebumps ranks higher in certification. Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3 (Image via Getty)Scott’s ability to navigate industry rivalries while maintaining success is notable. He remains neutral in the widely discussed Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud, continuing collaborations and connections across both camps. While he has not publicly engaged in the feud, his proximity to key industry figures like Future and Metro Boomin fuels ongoing discussion about his relationships with major artists, according to HotNewHipHop.