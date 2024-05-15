Remi Wolf's ‘The Big Ideas’ tour 2024: Presale Code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Remi Wolf's ‘The Big Ideas’ tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 10, 2024, to October 16, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name and will be preceded by her supporting performances on Olivia Rodrigo's "GUTS" world tour as well as some stand-alone shows.

The upcoming tour was announced on May 14, 2024, and will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, among others.

The presale for the tour will be available on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by signing up at the official website of the tour, the links to which can be found on her official social bios.

A Live Nation presale will be available starting May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time on select dates. The presale code for accessing said presale is SOUNDCHECK. Simultaneously, several other presales, including Ticketmaster and Spotify presales, will also be available.

General tickets for the tour will be available on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the aforementioned official website or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Remi Wolf's ‘The Big Ideas’ tour 2024 dates and venues

Remi Wolf's ‘The Big Ideas’ tour 2024 dates and venues are given below:

September 10, 2024 – Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl

September 11, 2024 – Stanford, California at Frost Amphitheater

September 13, 2024 – Troutdale, Oregon at Edgefield

September 14, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at The Orpheum

September 18, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Palace Theatre

September 19, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Aragon Ballroom

September 20, 2024 – Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre

September 22, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live (fka Express Live)

September 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

September 26, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE

September 27, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia

September 28, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at All Things Go Festival

October 1, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theatre

October 2, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Kings Theatre

October 4, 2024 – Asheville, North Carolina at Rabbit Rabbit

October 5, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works

October 7, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern

October 11-13, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits

October 15, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre

October 16, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Greek Theatre

The upcoming tour will see Remi Wolf bring a couple of supporting guests with her in the form of musician and director Lava La Rue and singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri.

Big Ideas will be Remi Wolf's second studio album and will be released on July 12, 2024, via Island Records. The album was preceded by Cinderella as a single.

Aside from her upcoming solo tour as well as the ongoing Olivia Rodrigo Europe tour supporting performances, Remi Wolf is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2024 as well as the Fuji Rock Festival in late July.