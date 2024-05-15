Remi Wolf's ‘The Big Ideas’ tour 2024: Presale Code, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Remi Wolf's ‘The Big Ideas’ tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 10, 2024, to October 16, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name and will be preceded by her supporting performances on Olivia Rodrigo's "GUTS" world tour as well as some stand-alone shows.
The upcoming tour was announced on May 14, 2024, and will feature performances in cities such as Vancouver, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, among others.
The presale for the tour will be available on May 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Said presale can be accessed by signing up at the official website of the tour, the links to which can be found on her official social bios.
A Live Nation presale will be available starting May 16, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time on select dates. The presale code for accessing said presale is SOUNDCHECK. Simultaneously, several other presales, including Ticketmaster and Spotify presales, will also be available.
General tickets for the tour will be available on May 17, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time via the aforementioned official website or Ticketmaster. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.
Remi Wolf's ‘The Big Ideas’ tour 2024 dates and venues
Remi Wolf's ‘The Big Ideas’ tour 2024 dates and venues are given below:
- September 10, 2024 – Santa Barbara, California at Santa Barbara Bowl
- September 11, 2024 – Stanford, California at Frost Amphitheater
- September 13, 2024 – Troutdale, Oregon at Edgefield
- September 14, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at The Orpheum
- September 18, 2024 – St. Paul, Minnesota at Palace Theatre
- September 19, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Aragon Ballroom
- September 20, 2024 – Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre
- September 22, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Kemba Live (fka Express Live)
- September 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
- September 26, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Stage AE
- September 27, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia
- September 28, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at All Things Go Festival
- October 1, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Kings Theatre
- October 2, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Kings Theatre
- October 4, 2024 – Asheville, North Carolina at Rabbit Rabbit
- October 5, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works
- October 7, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern
- October 8, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at The Eastern
- October 11-13, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Austin City Limits
- October 15, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Arizona Financial Theatre
- October 16, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at The Greek Theatre
The upcoming tour will see Remi Wolf bring a couple of supporting guests with her in the form of musician and director Lava La Rue and singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri.
Big Ideas will be Remi Wolf's second studio album and will be released on July 12, 2024, via Island Records. The album was preceded by Cinderella as a single.
Aside from her upcoming solo tour as well as the ongoing Olivia Rodrigo Europe tour supporting performances, Remi Wolf is also set to perform at the Glastonbury Festival in June 2024 as well as the Fuji Rock Festival in late July.