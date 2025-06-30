“Beef season is back”- Netizens react as Chris Brown defends T-Pain following Drake diss

Chris Brown has defended T-Pain following the latter's recent spat with Drake. He hailed him as a "pioneer" and expressed his love for the singer.

Ad

T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rashad Najm, was recently involved in a beef with Drake. In an appearance on the Crash Dummies podcast on June 18, he took a dig at Drizzy for previously claiming that he would retire gracefully. He suggested that the Canadian rapper should, in fact, retire.

The One Dance singer then claimed that Najm had resentment against him. Chris Brown, meanwhile, shared a story on his Instagram account on June 29 that read:

Ad

Trending

"RANDOM THOUGHT ... @tpain is one of the goats of my generation!! GIVING YOU YOUR FLOWERS!!! PIONEER. LOVE YOU MY BROTHER"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online have reacted to Brown's story and the original feud, as one X user wrote:

"Beef season is back"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Facts are facts… T-Pain is the songwriter Drake gets credit for being," another wrote.

"Real recognizes real — Chris backing legends always!" another user commented.

Many users, however, opined that T-Pain is not on the same level as Drake, as one wrote:

"Tpain has an underrated catalog but he not one of the greats and is nowhere near drake please."

Ad

"Nowhere near a goat. A good artist for his era. An era that came and went," another commented.

"Tpain is for sure underrated but he isn’t close to Drake," another wrote.

Some users also pointed out that the "random thought" in Chris Brown's story isn't that random, considering it comes at the time of the feud.

Also Read: "I couldn't disagree more" — DJ Akademiks reacts to T-Pain saying Drake doesn’t know how to gracefully exit the music industry

Ad

What did T-Pain say about Drake that led to Chris Brown defending him?

2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Caesar's Superdome (Image Source: Getty)

In an episode of the Crash Dummies podcast on June 18, the Bartender singer appeared to urge Drake to retire. He said (h/t Hot New Hip Hop):

Ad

"One thing I learned from Drake, but one thing he hasn't followed his own words. Drake said, ‘I wanna be one of them people that gracefully bow out and not get kicked out.’ I have ever since said, ‘Thank y’all, I appreciate y’all. I'll see y'all when I drop.' [...] Drake is like, ‘No, listen, OK, I got another one. Hold on, check this out. Y'all ain't like that one? OK, real quick, just one more. Let me try one more.'"

Ad

He even added that the Passionfruit singer is not the person he said he wanted to be in his previous interviews. Then, in a comment on an Instagram post on June 27, the Canadian singer responded to these comments, writing:

"This guy always had resentment for me [cry laughing face emoji]. You can hear it every time he speaks on my name."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Incidentally, the two rappers had previously been respectful towards each other in the past. They even collaborated as background singers on DJ Khaled's song, I'm on One, which was released in May 2011.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, Drizzy had also credited Pain as an influence for his 2009 mixtape, So Far Gone.

Also Read: Chris Brown brings out 50 Cent for a surprise guest performance at during his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour stop in Manchester

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More