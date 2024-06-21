Sabrina Carpenter's iconic bangs are a product of her first heartbreak, singer reveals

Sabrina Carpenter is not only popular for her music, but her signature long blonde hair and fringe as well. In a new video interview with Vanity Fair, the Espresso singer dished about the origin of her trademark beauty look. According to the pop star, it is a product of her "first real heartbreak" while creating her self-portrait.

Talking about her iconic bangs in the video released on Thursday, June 20, she said:

"I literally cut my bangs 'cause someone broke my heart and I was just like, 'I have to do something.'"

While the singer admitted that she is not the kind of person to make rash decisions, her first heartbreak had "sparked" in her the need for change.

"I'm not usually one of those people that has to make rash decisions when their feelings are hurt but that was my first real heartbreak and so I guess it just sparked that initial like, 'I have to do something different,'" Sabrina explained.

"I never wanted to dye my hair" — Sabrina Carpenter talks about getting bangs after first heartbreak

In her recent interview, Sabrina Carpenter recalled her post-breakup transformation while doing her self-portrait. She mentioned that cutting her bangs was the most she could do.

Changing her hair color was not something she had considered, to which she noted:

"I never wanted to dye my hair because I always felt comfortable as, you know, blonde, the way I was born."

While the pop star has been hush about who the guy was, she first debuted her iconic bangs around late 2020 to early 2021, just around the time of her first single release of the year, Skin. The singer's longtime hairstylist, Laurie Heaps (@_hairbylaurie), shared a snap of Carpenter's new hairdo on Instagram with a caption: "New color, cut, music, era."

A look at Sabrina Carpenter's dating history

While the pop singer has been coy, if not tight-lipped, about who she's dating, Sabrina Carpenter has been romantically linked to some of the famous faces in the industry.

For one, she was also linked to her Tall Girl co-star Griffin Gluck after she shared a photo of them in matching Halloween costumes on her Instagram in 2019. She was also photographed hanging out with several others like Dylan O'Brien, which sparked dating rumors.

Sabrina Carpenter (Image via Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

However, Carpenter had only ever confirmed dating the Good Luck Charlie alum Bradley Steven Perry. She opened up about the relationship that started around 2014 during an interview with J-14 Magazine, sharing how Perry asked her out in a "really unique way."

Sabrina Carpenter was also linked to the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series alum Joshua Bassett in 2020. It sparked a love triangle controversy between her, Bassett, and Olivia Rodrigo who was dating Bassett around the time. Rodrigo's "blonde" reference in her song Driver's License only fueled the drama, a song she released in January 2021, only a couple of months before Carpenter's Skin came out.

Unsurprisingly, all the drama happened around the same timeline she debuted her "Bardot bangs." Then, she was linked to Shawn Mendes after photos of the duo from Los Angeles circulated online. However, Mendes stopped the rumor mill, saying that he was "not dating Sabrina" during a 2023 interview with RTL Boulevard.

At the moment, Sabrina Carpenter is hanging out with Irish actor Barry Keoghan, although she's been coy about whether or not she's calling him her "boyfriend" during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. That said, the two had made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Met Gala, and Keoghan stars in the singer's latest Please Please Please music video.

In related news, Sabrina Carpenter is gearing up for the late-summer release of her sixth studio album called Short N' Sweet, which is slated for an August 23 release. While she hasn't confirmed the track list, the pop singer noted that her chart-topping singles Espresso and Please Please Please will be on it.