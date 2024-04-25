ScHoolboy Q 2024 ‘Blue Lips Weekends’ tour: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The ScHoolboy Q 2024 ‘Blue Lips Weekends’ tour is scheduled from July 18, 2024, to August 11, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is the first major tour of the year for the rapper and is in support of his newest album of the same name.

The tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, New York City (Brooklyn), and Seattle, among other cities. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on April 24, 2024.

The presale for the tour will be available from April 25, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. The presales will include an Artist presale and a Live Nation presale, among others. Artist presale info can be accessed via the Laylo page for the tour or the link provided in the rapper's official socials.

Live Nation presale can be accessed with the code RIFF. There will also be Ticketmaster, Spotify, and Citibank cardholder presales on select dates. The latter can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit or debit card.

General tickets will be available from April 26, 2024, at 10:00 am local time via Ticketmaster or the singer's official website. At the same time, Citibank's preferred tickets and VIP packages will also be available. Ticket prices have not been revealed as of the writing of this article.

ScHoolboy Q 2024 ‘Blue Lips Weekends’ tour dates and venues

ScHoolboy Q released his latest studio album, Blue Lips, on March 1, 2024. The album was a major success upon release and peaked at number 13 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The album was the singer's first album release in five years and the artist has now announced the first live performances of said album across North America for the coming months of July and August.

The full list of dates and venues for the ScHoolboy Q ‘Blue Lips Weekends’ 2024 tour is given below:

July 18, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at History

July 20, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at TBA

July 25, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

July 26, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

July 27, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount

August 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at TBA

August 3, 2024 – Houston, Texas at House of Blues

August 4, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at TBA

August 8, 2024 – San Diego, California at SOMA Mainstage

August 10, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Outside Lands

August 11, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at TBA

As part of his tour, ScHoolboy Q will perform at the Outside Lands Festival in California, which is scheduled to be held at the Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, in August. The singer will appear in a lineup featuring major artists such as The Killers, Ben Howard, Men I Trust, and more.

ScHoolboy Q started rapping casually at the age of 16 and then professionally at the age of 21. The singer explained the process of his going into music professionally in an exclusive interview with Complex on February 3, 2012, stating:

"I wrote my first verse when I was 16. I wasn’t really rapping, but you know everybody wrote a verse before. I wrote the verse but I wasn’t really fuc***g with it. By 21, I started to really get into it and gained a passion for it. You got to let your aggression out, so you got to get in the booth and let it out..."

The singer continued:

"I did all of it, school and the streets. I was just lost; I didn’t know what I wanted to do. I was just trying to do something. Then I found music and it was just over after that. I made my first little bit of money doing music, after that I wanted to get used to doing it, and I kept rapping. Then it became something that I had to do."

ScHoolboy Q is best known for his third studio album, Oxymoron, which was released on February 25, 2014. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on several US album charts and remains his most successful project to date.