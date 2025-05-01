Scorpions announce cancellation of a few South American concert dates following singer Klaus Meine’s health issues

Scorpions have canceled two South American tour stops due to frontman Klaus Meine's health complications. The band postponed their April 26 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and their Monsters of Rock festival performance in Bogotá, Colombia. The reason behind the cancellation is to help Meine recover from a respiratory infection and laryngitis.

In a Facebook post on April 26, 2025, the band announced:

“It is with great regret that Scorpions will be unable to perform in Buenos Aires tonight. Klaus has contracted a virus and suspected laryngitis and is unfortunately unable to sing.”

In a follow-up post on April 30, 2025, the band confirmed the cancellation of the concert in Bogotá, noting Meine's ongoing respiratory issues. Both announcements expressed apologies to fans as the band emphasized plans to "make every effort to return" to Argentina and Colombia.

The cancellations occurred during the band's 60th-anniversary tour, which began in March with shows in Mexico, Brazil, and Chile. Earlier this year, the band postponed their Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood due to drummer Mikkey Dee's recovery from sepsis.

Those dates were rescheduled for August 2025. Upcoming performances include a May 3 concert in Ecuador. The concert will be followed by shows in Mexico on May 6 and 8, European dates in June and July, and a U.S. return in August.

Scorpions' tour adjustments and rescheduled dates amid health challenges

Scorpions' South American cancellations mark the latest disruption to their anniversary tour. The band initially planned to launch the tour in February with Las Vegas shows, but Dee's hospitalization led to delays.

“The health and well-being of our brother is of the utmost importance,” the band wrote in an Instagram post in January earlier this year.

Meine's health issues forced last-minute changes, including the Buenos Aires cancellation hours before the show. Colombian fans received a similar notice ahead of the Bogotá festival. Despite setbacks, the band confirmed plans to resume the tour in Ecuador on May 3, pending Meine's recovery. The Las Vegas residency remains slated for August 2025, allowing time for Dee's full recuperation.

The band's social media posts highlighted their commitment to rescheduling. They called Colombia "one of their favourite countries" in their Facebook posts. Scorpions' 2024 itinerary includes over 20 global dates.

The European festivals in Germany will take place on July 5. Meanwhile, the one in France will occur on June 21, 24, and July 24. The dates for Spain are June 27, 29, and July 15 and 21. This will be followed by U.S. performances starting August 14.

The band's 60th-anniversary tour celebrates hits like Wind of Change and Rock You Like a Hurricane. Formed in 1965, Scorpions continue to draw crowds with classics spanning their 22-album discography.

As Meine rests, the focus shifts to upcoming shows in Ecuador and Mexico. The band continues to balance fan expectations with the health of its members, a challenge familiar to long-running acts. With the Las Vegas residency over a year away, Scorpions aim to maintain momentum while prioritizing the well-being of all their members.

