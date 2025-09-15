“Set to make grown men and women cry”: Netizens react as Lewis Capaldi is announced as headliner at BST Hyde Park 2026 

Lewis Capaldi will headline BST Hyde Park in London on July 11, 2026, as part of a major U.K. and Ireland outdoor tour. As reported by Billboard on September 15, 2025, the Scottish singer-songwriter will also headline the inaugural Roundhay Festival in Leeds on July 4, 2026, before taking the stage at Hyde Park a week later.The tour reportedly begins on June 24, 2026, in Dublin and continues through August, with stops in Limerick, Exeter, Cardiff, Belfast, and Manchester. Tickets for all dates go on sale September 19, 2025, at 9 a.m. BST via Capaldi’s official website, according to Billboard.Fans have reacted to the latest news, with some saying that Capaldi is going to &quot;make grown men and women cry.&quot;Vass @Va77ssLINKMan is set to make grown men and women cryNoBanks Nearby // hellomaite.com @NoBanksNearbyLINKMy tear ducts are already pre-booked for 2026.dev @anonasatoruuuuuLINKoh he about to make us cryyyyyMany fans said that they are looking forward to the 2026 BST show at Hyde Park.IqraGondal @gondal10101LINKHyde Park vibes with Lewis Capaldi? Count me in🎵💛Crypto J. | Ø,G 🧡 @CryptoJeremy01LINKWe're so ready, I look forward to attendingWeeb of web3 ☂️ @hokage_DAOLINKCan't wait for that time to come 🔥🔥The 2025 lineup at the BST Hyde Park festival also features Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young, and Stevie Wonder, according to BillboardLewis Capaldi's return to the stage after a hiatus and chart successLewis Capaldi’s 2026 headline dates follow his return to live performance earlier this year. He ended a two-year break from touring due to mental health concerns, performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival on June 27, 2025. During his 2025 set, Capaldi completed a set he had been forced to abandon in 2023 due to vocal issues, as reported by Billboard on July 6, 2025.Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. (Image via Getty)During his 2025 Glastonbury set, Lewis Capaldi debuted the track Survive, his first new single since 2023. The track entered the Official U.K. Singles Chart at No. 1 on July 4, 2025, with 68,500 chart units in its opening week, surpassing his previous best of 56,000 units with 2022’s Forget Me according to Billboard on July 6, 2025.Survive became Lewis Capaldi’s sixth U.K. chart-topper, joining 2018 track Someone You Loved, Before You Go in 2019, and Forget Me, Pointless, and Wish You The Best in 2022. Lewis Capaldi's first two albums, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in 2019 and Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent in 2023, both topped the Official Albums Chart for multiple weeks, according to Billboard.Billboard confirmed the full list of Capaldi’s 2026 outdoor tour dates on September 15, 2025. It begins at Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 24, 2025, followed by these confirmed dates in the UK: June 26 – Thomond Park, LimerickJune 28 – Live at Powderham, ExeterJune 30 – Blackweir Fields, CardiffJuly 4 – Roundhay Festival, LeedsJuly 11 – BST Hyde Park, LondonAugust 20 – Vital, BelfastAugust 22 – Wythenshawe Park, ManchesterThe Roundhay Festival marks a new addition to the U.K. summer calendar. Taking place in Leeds’ 700-acre Roundhay Park, the venue has hosted major acts including the Rolling Stones in 1982, Genesis and Madonna in 1987, Michael Jackson in 1988, U2 in 1997, and Ed Sheeran in 2019. Lewis Capaldi’s 2026 performance will open the festival’s first edition, according to the update by Billboard on September 15, 2025.