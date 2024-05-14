Slimane World tour 2025: Dates, locations, & all we know so far

Slimane World Tour 2025 is scheduled to be held from January 23, 2025, to February 26, 2025, in venues across Europe and North America. The tour will be the singer's first tour of the year and is the latest leg of his wider first international tour.

The upcoming 2025 tour will feature performances in cities such as Berlin, Warsaw, and New York City, among other cities. The tour was announced by Slimane via a post on his official X page on May 14, 2024.

Tickets and other details for the tour are yet to be announced and the further details regarding the tour is expected to release in the near future. Interested patrons are advised to check on the singer's official socials.

Tickets for the 2024 leg of the tour are also currently available and are priced at an €39 on average. Said tickets are likely to be subject to additional processing fees and service fees.

Slimane World Tour 2025 dates and locations

Slimane World Tour 2025 dates and locations are given below:

January 23, 2025 – Berlin, Germany

January 25, 2025 – London, UK

January 26, 2025 – Milan, Italy

January 29, 2025 – Helsinki, Finland

February 1, 2025 – Antwerp, Belgium

February 2, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden

February 4, 2025 – Warsaw, Poland

February 11, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain

February 21, 2025 – Quebec, Canada

February 22, 2025 – Montreal, Canada

February 23, 2025 – New York City, New York

February 26, 2025 – Miami, Florida

The dates and venues for the Slimane 2024 tour are given below:

May 23, 2024 – Lille, France, at Zenith Arena

May 24, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National

May 25, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National

June 23, 2024 – Strasbourg, France, at Zenith de Strasbourg

July 6, 2024 – Saint Dizier, France, at Musical Ete

September 1, 2024 - Châlons En Champagne, France, at Foire de Châlons

September 20, 2024 – Dijon, France, at Zenith De Dijon

September 21, 2024 – Auvergne, France, at LDLC Arena

September 22, 2024 – Cournon, France, at Zenith d’Auvergne

September 27, 2024 – Renne-Britanny, France, at Le Liberte

September 28, 2024 – Saint-Herblain, France, at Zenith Nantes Metropole

September 29, 2024 – Caen Codex, France, at Zenith Caen

October 3, 2024 – Amiens, France, at Zenith

October 4, 2024 – Amiens, France, at Zenith

October 5, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National

October 17, 2024 – Lille, France, at Zenith Arena

October 18, 2024 – Lille, France, at Zenith Arena

October 19, 2024 – Reims, France, at Reims Arena

October 25, 2024 – Le-Grand-Quevilly, France, at Zenith de Rouen

October 26, 2024 – Orleans, France, at Arena D’Orleans

October 27, 2024 – Floirac, France, at Arkea Arena

November 9, 2024 – Le-Grand-Quevilly, France, at Zenith de Rouen

November 10, 2024 - Orleans, France, at Arena D’Orleans

November 16, 2024 – Toulouse, France, at Zenith Toulouse Arena

November 22, 2024 – Trelaze, France, at Arena Loire

November 27, 2024 – Caen Codex, France, at Zenith Caen

November 29, 2024 – Chassenuil-du-Potoi, France, at Arena Futurescope

December 6, 2024 – Amneville, France, at Sem Amneville Galaxie

December 8, 2024 – Auvergne, France, at LDLC Arena

Aside from his upcoming tour, Slimane is also scheduled to perform at the Festival De Nimes in Nimes, France on June 30, 2024. The festival will also feature performances by Claudio Capeo, among others.