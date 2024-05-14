Slimane World tour 2025: Dates, locations, & all we know so far

Slimane World Tour 2025 is scheduled to be held from January 23, 2025, to February 26, 2025, in venues across Europe and North America. The tour will be the singer's first tour of the year and is the latest leg of his wider first international tour.
The upcoming 2025 tour will feature performances in cities such as Berlin, Warsaw, and New York City, among other cities. The tour was announced by Slimane via a post on his official X page on May 14, 2024.
Tickets and other details for the tour are yet to be announced and the further details regarding the tour is expected to release in the near future. Interested patrons are advised to check on the singer's official socials.
Tickets for the 2024 leg of the tour are also currently available and are priced at an €39 on average. Said tickets are likely to be subject to additional processing fees and service fees.
Slimane World Tour 2025 dates and locations
Slimane World Tour 2025 dates and locations are given below:
- January 23, 2025 – Berlin, Germany
- January 25, 2025 – London, UK
- January 26, 2025 – Milan, Italy
- January 29, 2025 – Helsinki, Finland
- February 1, 2025 – Antwerp, Belgium
- February 2, 2025 – Stockholm, Sweden
- February 4, 2025 – Warsaw, Poland
- February 11, 2025 – Barcelona, Spain
- February 21, 2025 – Quebec, Canada
- February 22, 2025 – Montreal, Canada
- February 23, 2025 – New York City, New York
- February 26, 2025 – Miami, Florida
The dates and venues for the Slimane 2024 tour are given below:
- May 23, 2024 – Lille, France, at Zenith Arena
- May 24, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National
- May 25, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National
- June 23, 2024 – Strasbourg, France, at Zenith de Strasbourg
- July 6, 2024 – Saint Dizier, France, at Musical Ete
- September 1, 2024 - Châlons En Champagne, France, at Foire de Châlons
- September 20, 2024 – Dijon, France, at Zenith De Dijon
- September 21, 2024 – Auvergne, France, at LDLC Arena
- September 22, 2024 – Cournon, France, at Zenith d’Auvergne
- September 27, 2024 – Renne-Britanny, France, at Le Liberte
- September 28, 2024 – Saint-Herblain, France, at Zenith Nantes Metropole
- September 29, 2024 – Caen Codex, France, at Zenith Caen
- October 3, 2024 – Amiens, France, at Zenith
- October 4, 2024 – Amiens, France, at Zenith
- October 5, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National
- October 17, 2024 – Lille, France, at Zenith Arena
- October 18, 2024 – Lille, France, at Zenith Arena
- October 19, 2024 – Reims, France, at Reims Arena
- October 25, 2024 – Le-Grand-Quevilly, France, at Zenith de Rouen
- October 26, 2024 – Orleans, France, at Arena D’Orleans
- October 27, 2024 – Floirac, France, at Arkea Arena
- November 9, 2024 – Le-Grand-Quevilly, France, at Zenith de Rouen
- November 10, 2024 - Orleans, France, at Arena D’Orleans
- November 16, 2024 – Toulouse, France, at Zenith Toulouse Arena
- November 22, 2024 – Trelaze, France, at Arena Loire
- November 27, 2024 – Caen Codex, France, at Zenith Caen
- November 29, 2024 – Chassenuil-du-Potoi, France, at Arena Futurescope
- December 6, 2024 – Amneville, France, at Sem Amneville Galaxie
- December 8, 2024 – Auvergne, France, at LDLC Arena
Aside from his upcoming tour, Slimane is also scheduled to perform at the Festival De Nimes in Nimes, France on June 30, 2024. The festival will also feature performances by Claudio Capeo, among others.